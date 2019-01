‘We’re buddies:’ Hilton Head man rescues hawk floating in the ocean off S.C. coast

January 07, 2019 08:34 PM

Hilton Head native Nic Beach was giving a nature tour from Hilton Head Island to Daufuskie Island, S.C., when he came across a hawk floating in the ocean. Beach stopped the boat — and became "buddies" with the bird of prey.