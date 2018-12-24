Outdoors

Your first 2019 hike could be on Washington State Parks. 2 days in January are free

By Alexis Krell

December 24, 2018 12:22 PM

You can visit Washington State Parks for free Jan. 1, including Dash Point State Park pictured here.
You can visit Washington State Parks for free Jan. 1, including Dash Point State Park pictured here. Adam Lynn alynn@thenewstribune.com
You can visit Washington State Parks for free Jan. 1, including Dash Point State Park pictured here. Adam Lynn alynn@thenewstribune.com

It’s free to visit Washington state parks New Year’s Day, one of 12 days that day-use visitors won’t need a Discover Pass in 2019.

The $10 one-day or $30 annual Discover Pass usually is required to visit state parks, but not Jan. 1, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission said in a release.

Many of the parks also have organized hikes planned for that day.

For more information visit adventureawaits.com.

State Parks also are free to access:

Jan. 21, Martin Luther King Jr. Day

March 19, the State Parks’ 106th birthday

April 20, a spring free day

April 22, Earth Day

June 1, National Trails Day

June 8, National Get Outdoors Day

June 9, Free Fishing Day

Aug. 25, the National Park Service’s birthday

Sept. 28, National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11, Veterans Day

Nov. 29, an autumn free day

Visitors to land managed by the state Department of Natural Resources and Department of Fish and Wildlife still need a Discover Pass on those days and on Jan. 1, and visitors to Sno-Parks will still need Sno-Park permits.

