Shark jumps out of water and almost bites researcher

A Southern California mountain lion who managed to cross the 101 freeway twice, was found dead recently at 3 years old, according to Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area officials. This video shows him rubbing his cheek against a rock.
Seeing a wild animal in the backcountry can be an incredible experience. But knowing how to behave in an encounter scenario might make all the difference. Denali NPS provides safety tips for encounters with bears, wolves, and moose.
This compilation of clips recorded by remote cameras document how effectively Washington wildlife can adapt to civilization by crossing under bridges and using culverts and jumpouts to avoid highway traffic.
Dan Beck, a biology professor at Central Washington University, and student Joey Chase perform surgery June 24 to place radio transmitters into two rattlesnakes as part of Chase’s masters thesis in a laboratory at CWU in Ellensburg. The devices wi