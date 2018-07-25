A mother duck and her brood of 76 ducklings

A Common Merganser mother and her brood of 76 ducklings near Bemidji, Minn.
Transmitters inserted into rattlesnakes for study

Dan Beck, a biology professor at Central Washington University, and student Joey Chase perform surgery June 24 to place radio transmitters into two rattlesnakes as part of Chase’s masters thesis in a laboratory at CWU in Ellensburg. The devices wi

Benton County fire tornado

Franklin County District 3 firefighter Aaron Johnson posted this video of a fire devil, or fire "tornado," that formed Tuesday during the Ice Harbor fire in Franklin County.

Did Trump really say this?

"Just remember, what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," President Donald Trump told a crowd of about 4,000 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention Tuesday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.