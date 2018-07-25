Stunning close-up encounter with orca pod off Key Peninsula

Seeing a wild animal in the backcountry can be an incredible experience. But knowing how to behave in an encounter scenario might make all the difference. Denali NPS provides safety tips for encounters with bears, wolves, and moose.
This compilation of clips recorded by remote cameras document how effectively Washington wildlife can adapt to civilization by crossing under bridges and using culverts and jumpouts to avoid highway traffic.
Dan Beck, a biology professor at Central Washington University, and student Joey Chase perform surgery June 24 to place radio transmitters into two rattlesnakes as part of Chase’s masters thesis in a laboratory at CWU in Ellensburg. The devices wi
"Just remember, what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," President Donald Trump told a crowd of about 4,000 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention Tuesday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.