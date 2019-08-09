Tri-Cities youngsters stay alive in quest to make it to Legion World Series

Kennewick Outlaws to play in regional tournament Kennewick Outlaws Manager Jake Millbauer talks about the American Legion baseball team's goal at the upcoming regional tournament in Lewiston, Idaho. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick Outlaws Manager Jake Millbauer talks about the American Legion baseball team's goal at the upcoming regional tournament in Lewiston, Idaho.

The Kennewick Outlaws bounced back from a Thursday night loss at the Northwest Regional AAA American Legion baseball tournament in Lewiston, Idaho, to stay alive with a victory in the losers bracket on Friday.

Kennewick used a five-run sixth inning Friday to snap a 6-6 tie, beating the Casper (Wyo.) Oilers 11-6 in an elimination game.

Each time the Outlaws took the lead in the game, the Wyoming state champions would pull even.

But Kennewick’s sixth inning outburst was too much to overcome.

Jacob Schuldheisz picked up the victory in relief for Kennewick, now 41-13.

Rustin Edmiston started the game for the Outlaws, and did well. But he found himself in trouble in the fourth. So Kennewick manager Jake Millbauer brought Schuldheisz in with runners in scoring position.

“He got the guy out,” said Millbauer. “Then we had him pitch the fifth and sixth innings. He had 29 total pitches after the sixth, so I took (Schuldheisz) out. There is a rule that if you throw 30 pitches in a game you must sit a day. I wanted Schuldheisz in relief for tomorrow.”

Paige Aldrich finished the game on the mound.

Schuldheisz also had two of Kennewick’s 12 hits.

Simeon Howard led the Outlaws’ offensive attack, going 3-for-4 at the plate. Kaleb Stevenson added two hits.

Kennewick now plays Medford, Ore., at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in a loser-out game. Bozeman, Mont., the only unbeaten team left in the tournament, plays Idaho Falls at noon Saturday.

The games were moved up by tournament officials because of expected afternoon thunderstorms.

Friday’s victory was a great bounce back for the Outlaws, who fell to Bozeman 5-0 on Thursday night.

Bozeman pitcher Sage McMinn tossed a 3-hit shutout, striking out eight batters.

“We were taking a lot of first-pitch strikes,” said Millbauer. “(McMinn) had a good breaking ball, and he had a good two-seam fastball that moved.”

After the game, Millbauer told his team, “Now we become season-enders. We start ending other teams’ seasons.”

Friday was a good start.

“Their energy was up today,” said Millbauer. “These guys love being in the moment.”

Cal Ripken 12U 60s World Series

Jon Lemire’s single to right scored Eliyjah Acevedo for the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday night, giving the Kennewick National all-stars a 7-6 win over Waynesboro, Pa., in a consolation semifinal Iron Man Bracket game at the Cal Ripken 12U 60s World Series in Visalia, Calif.

The victory meant Kennewick National was to play Guam for the Iron Man Bracket title on Friday night.

In Thursday’s game, Bronx Webb was outstanding in relief for KN, working the final 4.1 innings, surrendering no runs and just two hits while striking out seven.

Kennewick National collected 14 hits in the contest.

Lemire finished with three hits, including a triple.

Acevedo also had three hits, while Zachariah Swanson added two hits. Austin Mengelos hit a solo home run.

Jeff Morrow is the former sports editor of the Herald.