Tri-Cities, Walla Walla kids at national rodeo; local baseball teams in summer tourneys

Four Mid-Columbians have done well after the first few days of the National High School Rodeo Finals in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Walla Walla’s Tice Hiner had his first go-round in boys cutting, scoring a 145 to take fifth out of 31 contestants so far.

Cutting is when a rider and horse perform for a panel of judges to show off how good the horse is at handling cattle.

Meanwhile, Benton City’s Brayden Schmidt teamed with Coy Aldrich, of Terrebonne, Ore., in team roping to complete their task in 12.47 seconds.

That gives them 13th place out of 32 teams so far.

Kennewick’s Macy Brown finished her pole bending run – in which her horse ran through a number of poles in and out – in 21.788 seconds. That placed Brown 44th out of 88 competitors.

Pasco’s Delaney Shattuck finished her first go-round of goat tying in 13.46 seconds, placing her 56th out of 75 opponents.

The NHSR Finals continue through this weekend.

Youth baseball

A huge amount of youth all-star baseball is happening this week in the Tri-Cities and the Northwest.

And for the first time in memory, a local league — Kennewick American — has a team in every tournament it is competing for. That’s impressive.

Here’s the rundown

▪ The Washington State Little League Majors tournament begins Saturday at the Badger Mountain Complex in Richland.

Hosted by the Greater Richland Little League and the Richland National Little League, the 13-team tournament is a double-elimination format and runs through July 27 (July 28 if a second championship game is needed).

Greater Richland qualified for the state tournament because it won the District 12 tournament.

The winner of this tourney advances to Little League regionals.

▪ Kennewick American begins play in the Cal Ripken Majors 12U 70-foot base paths Pacific Northwest Regional tournament in Meridian, Idaho, on Thursday.

KA will play Bozeman, Mont., at 11 a.m. Thursday, followed by a game against Puyallup at 4 p.m.

In Friday pool-play action, KA takes on Port Angeles at 8:30 a.m., and then Meridian, Idaho, at 1:30 p.m.

The top two teams in each division advance to the Saturday semifinals at 10 a.m., with the winners playing for the title at 1 p.m., and a berth to the Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, Mo., Aug. 2-10.

▪ Kennewick American plays host to the Cal Ripken Majors 12U 60-foot base paths Pacific Northwest Regional tournament starting Thursday.

Here’s Thursday’s schedule:

9 a.m.: Lower Columbia vs. Puyallup; Kennewick National vs. Nampa, Idaho.

11:30 a.m.: Kennewick American vs. Meridian, Idaho; Black Hills vs. West Salem, Ore.

2 p.m.: Kennewick National vs. Lower Columbia; Puyallup vs. Nampa.

Kennewick National vs. Lower Columbia; Puyallup vs. Nampa. 4:30 p.m.: Black Hills vs. Meridian; Kennewick American vs. West Salem.

Friday’s play includes Kennewick National-Puyallup and Nampa-Lower Columbia at 9 a.m.; and Black Hills-Kennewick American and West Salem-Meridian at 11:30 a.m.

The top three teams make the single-elimination playoff format, with 2’s playing 3’s at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s semifinals are at 10 a.m., with the title game at 1 p.m.

The winner advances to the Cal Ripken World Series in Visalia, Calif., Aug. 2-9.

▪ Both Greater Richland and Walla Walla Valley Little League teams are still alive in the state tournament for 11s in Woodinville.

Greater Richland has survived two loser-out contests, beating Bainbridge Island 4-0 and West Seattle 6-1.

Walla Walla Valley, which won its opener, fell to Camas 13-2 on Tuesday.

On Wednesday night, Greater Richland was playing South Hill at 6 p.m. in another loser-out contest, while Walla Walla Valley was taking on North Bothell at the same time.

▪ Both the Kennewick American and Kennewick National teams are playing in the Pacific Northwest Cal Ripken Regional tournament for 11-year-olds, which begins Thursday in Eugene, Ore.

The 11s don’t have a World Series in Cal Ripken baseball, so this 10-team regional tournament will be the end of the line for these teams this season.

Here’s Thursday’s schedule:

9 a.m.: Kennewick American vs. Whatcom American

11:15 a.m.: Kennewick National vs. West Linn, Ore.

1:30 p.m.: KA vs. Kalispell, Mont.

3:45 p.m.: KN vs. Meridian, Idaho

Friday’s schedule is as follows:

9 a.m.: KN vs. Eastmont

9 a.m.: KA vs. Portland

1:30 p.m. KN vs. Willamette Valley American

3:45 p.m. KA vs. Willamette Valley National, 3:45 p.m.

Both Kennewick teams are in different brackets. The top two teams in each bracket play semifinal games at 10 a.m. Saturday, with those winners advancing to the title game at 1 p.m.

▪ The Richland National 8-10 year-olds finished second at the Washington State Little League state tournament in Gig Harbor on Tuesday night.

Richland lost to Samammish — a team it had beaten earlier in the tournament — 6-3 in the first championship game Monday night.

That forced a second title game on Tuesday, and Samammish won that 15-3.

▪ The Kennewick American Cal Ripken 10-year-olds begin play in the Pacific Northwest Regional tournament Thursday, also in Eugene, Ore.

KA is one of 10 teams vying for a World Series berth, and it begins pool play Thursday with an 11:15 a.m. game against Whitefish, Mont. Kennewick then takes on West Linn, Ore., at 3:45 p.m.

Two more pool-play games are set Friday: vs. Wenatchee at 9 a.m.; and against Upper Rogue, Ore., at 1:30 p.m.

If Kennewick American finishes in the top two teams of its division, it will play in a single-elimination semifinal game at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The semifinal winners meet at 1 p.m. Saturday for the championship and a chance to go to the World Series in Phenix City, Ala., Aug. 1-8.

▪ Both Kennewick American and Kennewick National 9U teams are competing this week in the Cal Ripken Pacific Northwest Regional tournament in Meridian, Idaho.

Pool-play games Thursday include Kennewick American vs. Nampa, Idaho; and Kennewick National vs. Co County, Idaho – both at 11:15 a.m.

KA plays Spokane and KN takes on South Salem, Ore., with both games at 3:45 p.m.

On Friday, KN plays Willamette Valley Nationals and KA plays Bitterroot South, Mont., both at 9 a.m. At 1:30 p.m., KN-Upper Rogue, Ore.; and KA-Meridian will finish pool play.

Top two teams in each division advance to 10 a.m. semifinals on Saturday, with the winners meeting for the title at 1 p.m.

There is no World Series for this division.