Check and see how this retired engineer finishes at Denmark duathlon

Mark McLean, a retired Battelle engineer, finished 13th in the duathlon Friday at the Fynske Bank Multisport World Championships Festival in Odense, Denmark.
McLean, of Richland, turned in a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, 14 seconds for the race, which is comprised of a 10-kilometer run (6.2 miles), 40-kilometer bike ride (24.8), and a 5-kilometer run (3.1) caps off the event.
Competing for Team USA, McLean, 63, was the third American to cross the finish line. Team USA had nine competitors in the race.
Jacky Buron of France won the event in a time of 1:54:05. The race featured 26 athletes from seven countries.
