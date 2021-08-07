Allyson Felix breaks record for most US Olympic track medals, surpassing Carl Lewis

TOKYO — Allyson Felix became the all-time leading medal winner in U.S. track and field history on Saturday when she ran the second leg of the gold-medal-winning 1,600-meter relay at Olympic Stadium.

In her final race, the five-time Olympian helped the team that also included Sydney McLaughlin leading off, Dalilah Muhammad running third and Athing Mu running anchor to finish in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds.

Felix, 35, has won 11 medals, eclipsing the record she shared with Carl Lewis. Felix tied the record on Friday by earning a bronze medal in the 400 meters, the final individual race of her Olympic career.

The relay team was a symbolic passing of the torch in U.S. women’s track and field. Mu, at 19, won the 800 meters. McLaughlin, 22, was the 400-meter hurdles gold medalist.

McLaughlin gave the U.S. the lead and Felix maintained it before passing off to Muhammad, who extended it out of reach. Mu ran unchallenged to victory.

On Friday, after she won the bronze, Felix did not give a definitive answer about whether she would participate in the relay.

But she has earned the majority of her medals in relays.

Felix previously won gold medals in the 1,600-meter relay in 2008, and the 400- and 1,600-meter relays in 2012 and 2016.