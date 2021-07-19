Illinois athletes head to Tokyo for an unusual Olympics — but without their parents or support teams: ‘This is their moment too’

Every morning for the past year, David Kendziera’s mother sent him a text message with an inspirational quote as he trained for an Olympics postponed by the pandemic.

Maureen Kendziera never missed a day, never repeated a message.

They were on this delayed road to Tokyo together. Until suddenly they weren’t.

A few months before Kendziera qualified to compete in the 400-meter hurdles, Olympic organizers barred foreigners from attending the Games in an attempt to blunt the spread of COVID-19. The ban was expanded last week to include all spectators, leaving athletes to compete in empty stadiums and forcing parents to watch their children realize hard-fought dreams on television.

“I understand the reasoning behind it, but I feel so bad for my mom and dad,” said Kendziera, a Mount Prospect native and former University of Illinois standout. “Do you know how many hours they’ve spent sitting in bleachers during track meets, only to see me run a race that’s over in a few seconds? Or how many shoes they’ve bought me? Or how many practices they’ve driven me to? This is their moment too.”

The spectator ban will be just one of several departures from tradition during the Games, which are set to begin next week even as Tokyo remains in a state of emergency and COVID-19 cases continue to rise. In addition to competing in fan-less venues, about 11,000 athletes will be required to undergo frequent testing before and after arriving in Japan, have their whereabouts monitored by GPS and promise to stay off public transportation for the first 14 days.

Athletes also may not access the Olympic Village until five days before their competitions and must leave within 48 hours of finishing, meaning many will miss both the opening and closing ceremonies simply because of how their events fall on the calendar. Hugs, high-fives and “unnecessary forms of physical contact” are strongly discouraged, both on and off the field.

Organizers still plan to hand out condoms in the village — a quadrennial gesture that gets almost as much media coverage as some sports — but this time the prophylactics will come with a warning not to use them until after leaving the country.

And on Wednesday, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach announced that winners will put medals around their own necks.

“They will be presented to the athlete on a tray and then the athlete will take the medal him or herself,” Bach said on a conference call with reporters. “It will be made sure that the person who will put the medal on the tray will do so only with disinfected gloves so that the athlete can be sure that nobody touched them before.”

The rules have been announced in a piecemeal fashion and with increasing frequency over the past month, making it difficult for athletes to follow the evolving protocols as they prepare for the biggest competition of their careers. Several athletes told the Tribune they’ve stopped following every twist and turn, instead relying on team officials for the necessary updates.

“They announce something new every day, it seems,” said swimmer Olivia Smoliga of Glenview, who won a gold medal in Rio in 2016 and will compete in the 400 freestyle relay in Tokyo. “I don’t follow it anymore. I’m just focused on my training and what I can control.”

For many athletes, the testing and quarantine rules won’t feel particularly disruptive because most international events and professional leagues have implemented similar protocols since competitions resumed last year. The U.S. Olympic trials and training camps also had heightened safety measures.

“To be honest, I think a lot of it is just expected at this point,” said American volleyball player Kelsey Robinson, a Bartlett native who won a bronze medal with the team in 2016. “We’re very prepared, we know the protocol, we know what we need to do to be able to perform and to play. ... I don’t know that anything will feel that different from what we’ve experienced in the past year.”

As the Games draw near, significant opposition continues to dominate the discussion in Japan. Polls show about 60% of residents want the Olympics canceled or postponed again, a number reflective of a slow rollout that has left only 18% of the population fully vaccinated.

Athletes are not required to be vaccinated in order to compete, though the IOC estimated more than 80% will have received their shots before arriving in Tokyo. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has encouraged team members to receive the vaccine, though it’s unclear what percentage will be fully vaccinated when the Olympic caldron is lit Friday.

The entire U.S. rhythmic gymnastics team, which trains in Deerfield, got vaccinated both as a public safety measure and in the hopes of avoiding a positive test that could sideline them from competition.

“The Japanese people have a right to feel the way they do. After all, it’s a heavy influx of people to their home country and it’s scary,” said rhythmic gymnast Evita Griskenas, an Orland Park resident who will compete in the individual all-around event. “But as far as Team USA goes, I’d say the majority of us are vaccinated, which I think helps. And taking a look at all the testing and all the protocols we have to follow in Japan, I think it will be handled very safely.”

With the 11,000 athletes and an additional 75,000 journalists, officials and staff expected to travel to Tokyo, Japanese medical experts have warned the Games could become a superspreader event.

The government’s main medical adviser went so far as to call it “abnormal” to hold the Olympics during a pandemic.

“I completely understand that opinion and I respect it,” said triple jumper Tori Franklin of Westmont, who will be competing in her first Games. “But I also think the Olympics are a chance to bring the world together, to uplift and offer hope. And I think the world needs that right now with everything going on.”

Both Franklin and track and field teammate Kendziera will miss out on some of the traditional Olympic pageantry because they’ll arrive too late for the opening ceremony and be required to leave before the closing. They’ll still get all the swag — including the navy blue Ralph Lauren blazer and flag-printed scarf designed for the opening ceremony — but they’ll bring home none of the memories.

“It’s disappointing,” Franklin said. “I’ll just have to make another Olympic team to make up for it.”

Kendziera also plans to compete for a spot in 2024, though he’ll always lament that the people who supported him throughout his career won’t be with him in Tokyo. To that end, he made a whirlwind trip home over the Fourth of July weekend to participate in the Mount Prospect Independence Day parade.

He threw candy to the crowd along the route, joined by his family and representatives from the University of Illinois and Prospect High School track programs. To lead the procession, Kendziera’s father and uncle fastened five spray-painted hula hoops together and attached them to a pole to form the Olympic rings.

And his mother, Maureen — who spent more than a year scouring the internet for inspirational quotes she could text to her son — had tears in her eyes as she led parade watchers in chants of “USA! USA!”

“My family put so much effort into making the day special,” Kendziera said afterward. “If this is the only Olympic moment we can share together this year, it was an incredible one.”