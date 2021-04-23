Blackhawks fall to Predators, 3-1, putting a dent in their playoff chances with 8 games remaining

CHICAGO — The Nashville Predators scored twice in the second period and downed the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-1, at the United Center on Friday, dealing a blow to the Hawks’ playoff aspirations.

The Hawks avoided a shutout on Vinnie Hinostroza’s goal with 3 minutes, 19 seconds left in the game in a goal that was upheld after a video review.

The Hawks remain at 49 points, and the fourth-place Predators moved up to 54 points after the finale of the season series. The Dallas Stars (50 points) play in Detroit on Saturday.

The Blackhawks have eight games remaining this season, beginning with their matchup Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Hawks controlled the puck for much of the first period, disrupting the Predators’ rushes through the neutral zone, outhustling and outshooting them 11-8.

They played pretty evenly to start the second, but the Predators took advantage of a scramble in front of goalie Malcolm Subban, with Ryan Johansen backhanding the puck off the post to Subban’s glove side. Ryan Ellis and Eeli Tolvanen assisted.

About 10 minutes after Johansen’s goal, Mikael Granlund slipped a pass from the back wall past Nicolas Beaudin and Nikita Zadorov to Luke Kunin, who banked it off Subban’s left side. It was Kunin’s fourth goal and fifth point against the Hawks this month.

Erik Haula capped the scoring for the Predators with 3:55 left in the game. His sharp-angle wrister from the boards leaked through Subban’s glove side and the post.

Hinostroza scored 36 seconds later. He has two goals and eight points since returning to the Hawks in a trade from the Florida Panthers.

Beaudin returned to the Hawks to play his first game since March 28, another home game against the Predators. Beaudin filled in for Calvin de Haan, who has been bothered by a hip injury, and was part of a lineup that included seven defensemen for a second straight game.

Winger Dylan Strome was scratched again to make room.