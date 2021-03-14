Another strong third period sends Wild over Coyotes, 4-1

MINNEAPOLIS — Out of the penalty box and onto the scoresheet.

After the Wild survived a Nick Bonino hooking penalty, Bonino rewarded his teammates with a breakaway goal soon after he rejoined the action – the decisive goal in a 4-1 win for the Wild over the Coyotes on Sunday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center that extended the team's win streak at home to seven games.

The Wild is also 4-0 on this five-game homestand and will go for the sweep against Arizona on Tuesday.

Bonino broke a 1-1 tie 6 minutes, 3 seconds into the third period, going glove-side on Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta during his breakaway look.

Just 5:07 later, the Wild's power play added an insurance goal when Kevin Fiala finished off a give-and-go with Matt Dumba. The goal was the power play's second in the past three games. Overall, the unit went 1-for-3 and the Coyotes were 0-for-3. Three of the Wild's seven power play goals this season belong to Fiala.

Joel Eriksson Ek was tripped up vying for an empty-net goal with five seconds to go to credit the Wild with a fourth goal.

Raanta had 31 saves, while Cam Talbot made 21 stops to secure back-to-back victories for just the second time this season.

Arizona opened the scoring 13:27 into the first period when Phil Kessel's shot squeaked through Talbot's five-hole, the first time in six games the Wild has surrendered the first goal.

But early in the second, the team responded.

Victor Rask buried a Mats Zuccarello rebound at 6:35 for his sixth goal of the season; Rask had five goals in 43 games last season, and this is the most he's scored since he had 14 through 71 games in 2017-18.

Zuccarello's assist was his fifth during a three-game assist streak, and he has 18 points over his past 14 games.

Their linemate rookie Kirill Kaprizov also helped set up the goal, upping his point streak to three games.