Lightning win fourth consecutive game, 3-1 vs. Red Wings

TAMPA, Fla. — After their four-goal win over Detroit two nights ago, the Lightning knew they’d see a more determined Red Wings team out of the gate Friday at Amalie Arena.

It’s been a theme of the season with a schedule full of two-game series that the loser of the first game comes out aggressive in the second meeting.

The Lightning have been able to withstand those charges, especially as they’ve finally been able to get into the rhythm of playing games every other night after a slow start to their schedule.

The 3-1 win wasn’t the Lightning’s prettiest — more of a plodding victory in which Tampa Bay on occasion struggled with puck possession through the neutral zone — but they continued their dominance of the Red Wings.

Wearing the Reverse Retro jerseys that pay homage to the franchise’s 2003-04 Stanley Cup team for the first time, the Lightning (7-1-1) won their fourth straight game, completing a perfect four-game homestand.

They entered the night with an 18-game point streak against the Red Wings dating back more than five years. Their last regulation loss against Detroit was Nov. 3, 2015.

Two light-scoring Lightning players recorded their first goals of the season.

Barclay Goodrow put Tampa Bay up 2-1 with a wrister from inside the blue line. Coming onto the ice on a line change, he took a pass from Jan Rutta and shot the puck past Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss.

Goodrow also benefited from a Steven Stamkos screen in front of the net, which blocked Greiss’ view of the shot. The goal was Goodrow’s first regular-season goal since he joined the team last February. He scored once in the 2020 postseason.

Pat Maroon scored his first goal of the season on a similar play, a shot from inside the blue line that utilized a screen from Alex Killorn in front of the net.

Goodrow scored his second goal of the game into an empty net with 27.3 seconds remaining.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed the night’s first goal on a deflection by former Tampa Bay forward Vladislav Namestnikov but spent most of the night turning away Red Wings scoring chances.

Through the first two periods, the Red Wings led the Lightning in scoring chances, 21-9.

The Lightning focused on limiting those scoring opportunities in the third period, utilizing the width of the ice to keep the puck away from Detroit (2-8-2).

The Lightning were 0 for 3 on the power play and 0 for 7 in two games against Detroit. They are now 6 for 32 (18.8%) on the season with the man-advantage.