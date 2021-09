Seattle Seahawks Duane Brown says he got “a compromise” from Seahawks, not what he wanted beyond 2021 September 08, 2021 05:51 PM

Pro Bowl veteran left tackle Duane Brown said he agreed to start practicing with the Seahawks to work again with Russell Wilson after reaching "a compromise" with the Seahawks. Brown didn't get what he wanted: a new deal for 2022 and beyond.