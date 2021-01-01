Seahawks believe they have one of the ‘top offenses in the NFL’ heading into regular season finale

The high-flying offensive explosiveness the Seahawks offense showcased early on has fizzled some as the season has gone on.

They’ve put up only 20 points in each of their past two games, including Sunday’s NFC West title win over the Rams.

Seattle’s scoring average has gone from 34.3 points per game in the first half of the season to 22.7 in the second.

But, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer sees no reason for apprehension as Seattle moves toward the postseason.

The Seahawks have recalibrated their offense as needed throughout the regular season — and are still winding up with wins more often than not.

“I think we’ve played some really good defenses as of late,” Schottenheimer said before practice Thursday on a Zoom call with reporters. “I think we all forget a couple weeks ago we took a pretty good Jets defense and put up 40 on them doing it a certain way.

“We found some things out early in the year. We found some things out where, when you are throwing it, and having the success that you have, what happens is teams started adjusting and we started getting third down defenses on second down. So, you’re getting all these different crazy blitz looks and stuff and that is a challenge — it’s a challenge for anybody.

“But, I think we’re playing with a lot of confidence right now.”

Schottenheimer pointed to the offensive surge in the second half against the Rams, when, after trading field goals in the first half, Seattle rallied for a pair of touchdowns against one of the NFL’s top defensive units.

The Rams defense is still allowing the fewest yards per game (286.5) and total touchdowns (28) in the league.

“We played some of our best football in that second half against the Rams, who again I think are a tremendous group,” Schottenheimer said. “It doesn’t matter how we do it. We’re looking for the W.”

Early on, the offense was flying behind Wilson’s incredible passing touchdowns pace — he threw 14 in the first three weeks and 28 in the first half of the season — but that has slowed to 10 in the second half.

Lately, Seattle’s offense has had more balance with Chris Carson back leading the rushing attack.

“I think defenses started to catch on that they can’t stop us from throwing the ball deep, so they have to find another way to beat us, so teams started going two high,” said Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who is on pace to break Steve Largent’s single-season receiving record against the 49ers this week. “We kind of went through a little hiccup in the middle of the season but now we’ve got it figured out.

“This going to be interesting to see how teams are going to stop us moving forward because if you play two high, we’re going to run the ball, and if you try to load the box then we’re throwing it over your head.

“So they can pick their poison.”

While adjustments in how to attack have been made, Schottenheimer is pleased with the progression.

“Our players are smart,” he said. “They understand. People see us, and they know that we’re dangerous, and so again you go back to pick your poison.

“You want to play us soft and play a bunch of two shell, we’re OK with that. We’ll keep handing the ball to Chris and Carlos (Hyde) and Rashaad (Penny), and at some point they’re going to come out of that look, whether it’s third down or whatever it is, and then we’ll go hunt up those guys that are such great players.”

While the offensive production hasn’t always been as high lately as those early weeks, and they’ve had to lean more on their defense at times down the stretch, the Seahawks have pulled away with wins in five of their past six games.

Sometimes relying on the run, sometimes on the pass, sometimes on both.

“We don’t care how we do it,” Schottenheimer said. “We still believe we’re one of the top offenses in the NFL.”

Those final two scoring drives Sunday against the Rams support that assertion.

Seattle took the decisive lead on the opening drive of the second half, and got an explosive play to ignite the offense when Wilson hit David Moore down the sideline for 45 yards. Wilson completed another short pass to Hyde for an 18-yard burst before scrambling for a 4-yard touchdown.

Needing some insurance midway through the fourth, Wilson orchestrated a clean, methodical drive to close out the 20-9 win.

Two first down passes to Lockett and a 15-yard scamper from Carson set the Seahawks up in Rams territory. A few more short gains from Carson and a third down conversion pass from Wilson to Metcalf helped set up Wilson’s eventual 13-yard touchdown connection with tight end Jacob Hollister on another crucial third down with less than three minutes to play.

“I think we were clutch,” Wilson said. “I think when the game mattered most in the second half we really found a way. That was a great defense obviously, and they’ve got great players on that side of the ball. The game kind of started slow on both sides really, for both teams.

“But, I think the reality is that we are able to make plays, come out really strong in the second half. We were able to move the ball extremely well. We were able to convert on third downs, we were able to get our conversions in the passing game and the running game and do some really special things there.”

It was balanced and effective.

“It was great football,” Schottenheimer said. “It was great execution. And the thing that I liked about it was, honestly, we did it different ways, right? We threw it some, we ran it some.”

With still a slim chance to secure the NFC’s top seed and a first-round bye, the Seahawks enter Sunday’s regular season finale with the 49ers in Arizona looking to keep that second half momentum.

“I think we’re playing really good football right now,” Schottenheimer said. “This will be another tremendous challenge against a really good defense, but we’re very confident going into the game.”