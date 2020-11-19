Seahawks’ Greg Olsen, Brandon Shell, Bo Scarbrough injured in win over Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen is carted into the tunnel during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

The Seahawks’ offense ended Thursday night’s game against the Cardinals even more depleted than it started.

Seattle had already entered the meeting short a handful of contributors, including starting running back Chris Carson (foot), starting center Ethan Pocic (concussion), third-down running back Travis Homer (hand) and a few more reserves.

Despite closing out a 28-21 win over Arizona at the newly named Lumen Field to at least momentarily regain control of the NFC West, three more offensive role players left with injuries.

Both veteran tight end Greg Olsen (foot) and starting right tackle Brandon Shell (leg) left the field on a cart in the fourth quarter.

Running back Bo Scarbrough (hamstring), who was making his 2020 debut after being elevated from the practice squad, was also evaluated in the second half and did not return.

Olsen was quickly ruled out after dropping to the ground untouched on Seattle’s first drive of the fourth quarter. He attempted to get up before sitting back down on the turf.

Both Russell Wilson and tight end Will Dissly appeared to speak to him briefly before he was helped off the field by trainers. Olsen was evaluated in the injury tent and soon after carted off.

Olsen caught both of his targets for 20 yards earlier in the game. Both Dissly and tight end Jacob Hollister logged catches later in the quarter.

Both Shell and Scarbrough were injured on the same fourth quarter drive. On the first play of the drive that ultimately led to Seattle’s score, Shell was blocking on a short run toward the Seahawks’ sideline. As Scarbrough was pushed out of bounds, a Cardinals defender appeared to roll over Shell’s legs as he fell to his knees.

He was evaluated in the injury tent and was eventually carted off. Cedric Ogbuehi replaced him for the remainder of the drive.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Scarbrough left the game just six plays later, when he fell awkwardly during a rushing attempt. He remained on the sideline after being evaluated in the injury tent, and was on the field postgame, but eventually limped toward the locker room with his right leg heavily wrapped.

Scarbrough finished with six carries for 31 yards as a backup to Carlos Hyde, who returned to the backfield when Scarbrough’s exit.

Defensive tackle Poona Ford was also injured on a play during the second quarter, but returned to the game.

This story will be updated.