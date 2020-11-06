‘You’ll know that he’s out there.’ No limitations on Seahawks safety Jamal Adams against Bills

The Seahawks will not limit All-Pro safety Jamal Adams in his return to the field Sunday against the Bills.

Adams has been out with a groin strain since Seattle’s win over Dallas in September, but was, at long last, a full participant at practice Friday.

“He looked great this week,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday during a Zoom call with reporters. “He was flying. I don’t see any reason to restrict him at all.”

Before leaving the Week 3 win over the Cowboys early with the injury, Adams made a substantial impact on Seattle’s defense.

He played nearly every defensive snap in the wins over the Falcons and Patriots the first two weeks, tallying a pair of sacks, 21 tackles and four quarterback hits. He added another two tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass defended against Dallas before exiting in the fourth quarter.

Even in the weeks since, when he hasn’t played, Carroll said Adams is still “a factor when he’s not playing.” So, now that Adams is healthy and without limitation for the trip to Buffalo, Carroll expects Adams will continue to make an impact.

“You’ll know that he’s out there,” Carroll said. “You’re going to be able to feel him on the field. He just makes things happen.

“We’re really excited about his return, and also about the way we’re able to play him, and the positions we can put him in.”

Adams returns to a defense that started to find its footing in last weekend’s win over the 49ers — Seattle allowed seven points through the first three quarters before a late surge from San Francisco — after allowing a league-worst 425.2 yards and 33.8points per game through the first seven weeks.

All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner said earlier this week that showing gave the defense confidence.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Adams’ return should amplify that.

“He’s just a fireball,” Carroll said. “He’s got so much juice to him. He plays at such a high level and it translates to other guys in giving them confidence. He’ll pick guys up after good plays or after bad plays.

“He’s just got such a positive effect that he’s a big factor.”

SEAHAWKS ‘COMFORTABLE’ WITH COLLINS

Seattle brought back former running Alex Collins back this week, and Carroll said he feels comfortable using Collins against Buffalo if needed.

“He’s worked hard enough and we know him well enough that we’re very comfortable with him playing this weekend,” Carroll said.

Seattle’s fifth-round draft pick in 2016, Collins appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks as a rookie. He then played two seasons for Baltimore in 2017 and 2018.

“He had a terrific week for us, and was really impressive,” Carroll said. “He kind of fell right back into the flow things here, and we feel very comfortable with him playing, even though he hasn’t been practicing all this time, we feel good about him. He’s got his head in the right right place for it.”

Collins was brought in to bolster the Seahawks’ depleted running backs group. Both starter Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) have been ruled out again after missing the full week of practice. Travis Homer (knee) has also been limited.

Rookie DeeJay Dallas started in the backfield for the Seahawks against the 49ers, took the bulk of the offensive snaps and finished with a pair of touchdowns.

“Even during the game I think you could sense his confidence coming to him,” Carroll said. “He finished off a really good first game on a really good note, scoring late and all that.

“So, he comes back this week, really he’s been full of juice this week, excited about the chance again knowing he has the opportunity to play some more. … He did enough good stuff to come out of there feeling pretty good, and he’s looking forward to his next chance.”

DUNLAP HAD ‘COMPLETE WEEK’

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap, who the Seahawks acquired from the Bengals last week, is on track to make his debut against the Bills.

“Carlos had a really complete week,” Carroll said. “He was ready to go right at the beginning of the first day in the walkthrough, and he had already studied up over the weekend, and stuff came real easy to him.

“He was able to go out and play really clean. … He’s played enough ball and he understands the principles, and they do fit the way he’s liked to play in the past, so the transition was nothing. It was seamless.”

SNACKS STATUS

Carroll said this was the “best week” of practice for newly acquired defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, but Harrison may still have to wait to make his Seahawks debut.

“He’s ready to go, we’ve just got to get a spot for him,” Carroll said. “Our guys have been doing a nice job, and we haven’t felt like sitting anybody down yet for him to get up. But, he’s ready to go, so as soon as the opportunity pops, he’s going to jump in there.

“He’s looking good. He’s worked really hard to get himself in great shape and he’s starting to really come around.”

Carroll noted the Seahawks’ current three-man rotation has been playing well, and as it is only Week 9, there is still opportunity.

“It’s a long season,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of games yet.”