Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks

No Jamal Adams again, no top 3 running backs, six other Seahawks starter miss practice for 49ers

By

No Jamal Adams again, no top 3 running backs, six other Seahawks starter miss practice for 49ers.

RELATED STORIES
TRENDING
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service