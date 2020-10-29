The only healthy tailback in practice, rookie DeeJay Dallas ‘ready’ for however Seahawks need him

However many offensive snaps the Seahawks need him for this Sunday against the 49ers, rookie running back DeeJay Dallas says he is prepared.

“With the volume of reps — whether it be one rep or 10 reps or 100 reps — I’ll be ready,” Dallas said on a Zoom call with reporters before Thursday’s practice.

Though Dallas, Seattle’s fourth-round pick this year, hasn’t played much offense his first six games — he was in on 23 snaps between the Miami and Arizona games — his number could be called more often this week.

The 22-year-old has been the only healthy tailback in Seahawks practice this week, with Chris Carson (foot), Carlos Hyde (hamstring) and Travis Homer (knee) all questionable for the meeting with San Francisco.

None of them practiced Wednesday or Thursday, meaning Dallas could suddenly see his offensive opportunities increase if Seattle’s more experienced rushers are ruled out.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, the Seahawks won’t be able to add any outside help in the backfield before Sunday, and fullback Nick Bellore is the only other running back on Seattle’s roster.

Following Thursday’s practice, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Seattle will be “ready for anything” when game day comes considering the injury situation.

The Seahawks could be in a situation where they lean on Dallas, or they could use others out of position to aid the depleted backfield, but no specific plans have been outlined.

“We’re working through the week,” Schottenheimer said. “We’ve got a bunch of different things that could come up — guys playing and guys not playing — and we’ll be ready to go.

“But, it’s been an interesting week of practice. We’ve been creative throughout and we’ll be ready no matter what happens.”

If what happens is the Seahawks play Dallas more on offense — he has two carries for 8 yards and four catches on five targets for 33 yards — he has the confidence of his veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.

“I think DeeJay’s been great for us,” Wilson said. “I know he’s been really working his tail off, so I’m excited to see him play some, too … and play a little bit more probably, but we’ll see what happens.”

Dallas has primarily played special teams this season — he’s appeared in every game and been in on 63 snaps — but has shown glimpses on offense in limited reps.

“I’m having fun on special teams,” Dallas said. “I like special teams a lot. I got a little bit of burn here in there on the offensive side of the ball. I just kind of take my reps where I can get them, you know? Kind of like a hyena in the wild. You find some, you go get it. So, I try to take my reps where I can.”

He tries to run, and hit and play fast and physical on special teams — “That’s really the Seahawk way,” he said — and has caught the eye of his Seahawks coaches.

“He’s a really good football player,” Schottenheimer said. “Instinctive, one-cut, decisive runner. Really good feet. Really good change of direction.

“Again, he’s a guy that we know can play well and play at a winning level for us.”

While the more experienced players take most of the reps in practice, Dallas said he has focused on taking mental reps, and then applied them to game situations.

“I just try to approach every day as a vet,” he said. “This past game really was like my wake up call, and it was like, yeah, you can’t be a rookie. There’s no time for you to be a rookie. Like, it’s now. The time is now. So I just try to prepare every day like the best vets do.”

When the time comes, he is confident that preparation will translate into his game play.

“Like I said, I’m ready,” Dallas said. “I feel like I was put in this position for a reason.”