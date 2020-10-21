Ray-Ray Armstrong latest to join Seahawks practice squad packed with veterans

The Seahawks continued to add veteran depth to their practice squad Wednesday, signing linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong, who has previously played for two of Seattle’s divisional rivals in the 49ers and Rams.

He also has seven years of NFL experience, giving Seattle yet another seasoned player to call upon if needed.

The Seahawks have added several during this modified season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes an expanded practice squad.

Teams can now carry 16 players instead of 10, players with any amount of service time are eligible, and Seattle has added players like former All-Pro defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, safety Damarious Randall, its own former starting linebacker Mychal Kendricks, and Armstrong.

Armstrong joins Kendricks as another option in a depleted linebacking group, which lost Bruce Irvin for the season to knee surgery, and rookie first-round pick Jordyn Brooks for a few weeks to a knee sprain.

Brooks practiced Wednesday, and could return in place of second-year linebacker Cody Barton, who has started the past two games. Kendricks and Armstrong were also on the field, giving Seattle more depth.

Rookie LB Jordyn Brooks (56), new #Seahawks LB Ray-Ray Armstrong (52) next to Shaquem Griffin at #Seahawks practice @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/xQ5tT12N1B — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 21, 2020

“Right now it’s just getting good football players that are available and give them a chance to compete,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said during a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday. “It’s a long season. So much stuff happens, and we need all the help we can get to endure. …

“This is a competitive situation, and we’ll just let it play itself out.”

Kendricks, who is 30, was the Seahawks’ starting strongside linebacker in 2018 and 2019, but was upended by injuries both seasons, and returns after a recent tryout with Seattle.

Armstrong doesn’t have the same familiarity with Seattle, but has notable experience. The Seahawks are the 29-year-old’s eighth team since the Rams — while still in St. Louis — signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

He played in 20 games for Seattle’s NFC West rival his first two seasons before he was claimed off waivers by the then-Oakland Raiders. He played 21 games in parts of two seasons there before joining the 49ers in 2015 and appearing in 17 games in parts of three seasons.

The Seahawks play two of Armstrong’s former teams — the 49ers and Rams — in the next four weeks. They host San Francisco after returning home Nov. 1.

Armstrong has also played for the Giants, the Browns, Saints and Cowboys since. He last played in Dallas’ Week 16 win last December, solely on special teams.

He’s appeared in 84 games, starting 12, in his career with three interceptions, three forced fumbles, three recoveries, 156 total tackles, eight for losses, two sacks and four quarterback hits.