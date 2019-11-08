Hot Links: The latest news and notes on Seattle’s upcoming opponent, the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) greets San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

Seattle’s upcoming opponent, the San Francisco 49ers have emerged as one of the biggest (if not the biggest) surprise in the NFL this season. Here’s some of the most important latest news and notes on 49er injury updates and how the team has been successful all year long.

49ers instant chemistry

Veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders has been around his fair share of quarterbacks, some good and some not so good. When asked about his new QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Sanders has enjoyed his time with the young gunslinger so far.

“The one thing that I like about Jimmy is that he doesn’t have an ego,” Sanders said in a radio interview on Wednesday. “He’s not one of those guys that demands respect, or, you know, you’re not going to get the ball. He’s really a great team guy, just by the positive energy that he gives.”

Biggest 49ers game at Levi’s Stadium?

Levi’s Stadium has been the place where Super Bowls, WrestleManias, and national title games have taken place. Yet, the 49ers home since 2014 hasn’t been so great to the 49ers. Now, at 8-0 the 49ers are perhaps playing their biggest game in the stadium’s short history.

Jimmy G gonna shred the Seahawks?

Seattle’s pass defense hasn’t been great this season but does this mean that Garoppolo is due for a big night?

49ers: By the numbers

Former Seahwks Richard Sherman has three interceptions, including a pick-six. His numbers, along with a few others shed light on San Fran’s surprising start.

Injury Report: Kittle does not practice

49ers tight end George Kittle remains out of practice as he returns from a knee injury and his status for Monday’s game is still in doubt.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and kicker Robbie Gould were also held out of practice.