Seahawks vs. Bucs aftermath: What’s being said about the overtime thriller in Seattle on Sunday

Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister (48) celebrates with teammates after his game-winning touchdown in overtime Sunday at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. The Seahawks won 40-34 in overtime. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

Seattle hadn’t won at home since October 3 vs. the LA Rams so Sunday’s hard-earned victory vs. Tampa Bay was long overdue, even going past regulation in their 40-34 victory over the Buccaneers.

So what is being said in the aftermath of Seattle’s dramatic victory?

Russell Wilson continues his MVP run

Sports Illustrated’s Gary Gramling states that he believes that both Wilson and Houston’s Deshaun Watson are starting to separate themselves from the pack when it comes to the NFL MVP race.

“As for Watson, they have built a perfect offense for him, mixing the misdirection of the read-option game with his outstanding play from the pocket and otherworldly play out of structure. This is what it looks like when you get the right marriage between quarterback and system. Wilson, once again, just wore down an opposing defense against Tampa.”

Defense, and other problems

Yes, the offense put up 40 points and players like DK Metcalf made big plays but it is becoming a constant theme that the defense is struggling. Add in bad kicking performance from Jason Meyers who missed multiple kicks, including the potential game-winner. Yes, it’s around eight days till Seattle travels to San Francisco but there are some issues that need to be addressed.

Tom Wassell from 710 ESPN is fully aware of these potential problems that could plague Seattle down the road.

“The defensive side of the ball is a different story. They had trouble tackling, penalty issues and some apparent confusion on assignments. That has to be cleaned up. Bobby Wagner even acknowledged as much after the game. But they did make a bunch of plays to get Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay offense off the field too. Let’s give them a little credit.

The kicking was terrible. I’m not sure who’s available out there, but we should probably head over to Kickers-R-Us and see what’s in stock.”

Hollister-Mania

With all of the tight end issues the Seahawks have had this season, they’ve needed the help of another tight end to take pressure off of Luke Willson and nobody saw the impact of what Jacob Hollister provided coming in Sunday’s win. John Boyle from Seahawks.com discusses Hollister’s big day.

“While Hollister didn’t put up huge numbers in Sunday’s game, catching four passes for 37 yards, he made a big impact on a day where starting tight end Luke Willson was out for part of the game with a rib injury, leaving Hollister as the only healthy tight end for a stretch of the game. Of Hollister’s four catches one was a 1-yard touchdown, one was the game-winning touchdown in overtime, and another was a 22-yard catch to the 1-yard line that set up an eventual touchdown. Hollister also drew a pass interference flag in the end zone on a long pass attempt after getting by his man in coverage, leading to his first touchdown catch this season, the first of his career.”