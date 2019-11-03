Defense, kicker letting them down, Russell Wilson, Seahawks offense beats Bucs in OT

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) makes a touchdown catch while defended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Jamel Dean (35) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks’ offense did the surest thing to win this wildly see-sawing game.

Take it out of their defense’s hands. And Jason Myers’ inaccurate foot.

Wilson connected with DK Metcalf for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. Then, after the defense gave up that 34-27 lead—and after Myers missed his second field goal of the day, from 40 yards with no time left in regulation that would have won it—Wilson threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Hollister that the recent practice-squad call-up snared away from his body with two hands.

That’s how the Seahawks rallied from down 21-7, and from a crushing end to the fourth quarter, to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40-34 in overtime on a zany Sunday at shaking CenturyLink Field.

The afternoon ended with an unlikely scene: Hollister, an ex-New England Patriot, no less, getting carried out of the end zone by triumphant Seahawks teammates.

Wilson completed 29 of 43 passes for 378 yards and a career-high-tying five touchdowns and a sterling passer rating of 133.7. And the Seahawks (7-2) won despite allowing 418 yards and 34 points to the 2-6 Buccaneers, to stay 1 1/2 games behind NFC West-leading San Francisco.

Seattle plays at the unbeaten 49ers next, on Monday Nov. 11.

Myers created the overtime.

The Seahawks frantically drove behind Metcalf’s catches and runs (six receptions, career-high 123 yards) and Wilson’s 21-yard scramble into position for Myers to try a winning field goal from 40 yards on the final play of regulation. Myers, the 2018 Pro Bowl kicker with the New York Jets who got $5.5 million from Seattle in January, missed the kick, wide right. It was his second miss on the day.

Myers rubbed his eyes between his face-mask bars. Seahawks fans cried from theirs.

Myers is 2 for 5 this season on field goals from 40 or more yards, and 1 for 3 from 50 yards or more. So when the Seahawks decide to kick from the 22-yard line on out, Myers is just 3 for 8.

The Seahawks appeared on their way to perhaps winning the game 4 minutes earlier. But their defense couldn’t stop Tampa Bay. Again.

Metcalf ran behind on a variation on Tyler Lockett’s favorite, across-the-field right-to-left route. The massive rookie caught Russell Wilson’s pass, then ran away from his defender and every other Buccaneer with the speed of a man half his size. That 53-yard touchdown, Wilson’s fourth TD throw of this wild Sunday, put the Seahawks ahead 34-27 in a game they once trailed 21-7.

But then Jameis Winston (29 of 44, 335 yards, two touchdowns) and the Buccaneers answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive to the tie. On fourth and 5 at the Seattle 35-yard line with 2 minutes left, the Seahawks blitzed linebacker Mychal Kendricks and Bobby Wagner, and end Jadeveon Clowney lost contain on the edge. Winston ran around Clowney for the first down.

The Seahawks blitzed Wagner, and Mike Evans (12 catches, 180 yards) ran where Wagner came from for a catch and run to the 1. Tampa Bay scored on the next play, then usually free-wheeling coach Bruce Arians chose to kick the tying point after touchdown with 46 seconds left.

Metcalf ran wild again for 18 yards on second down. Then Wilson picked the perfect time to scramble for the first time down the field all day: 21 yards to the Tampa Bay 31 with 27 second left.

Shaquill Griffin then knocked away a pass on third down. On fourth and 5 at the Seattle 35,

Lockett had a career-high 13 catches for 152 yards and two scores, the touchdowns tying his career high. It was his seventh career 100-yard receiving game, his second in as many weeks.

Chris Carson committed the game’s first turnover, a fumble at the end of a run with 11:36 left. Tampa Bay rookie linebacker Devin White forced the ball loose and teammate Jordan Whitehead recovered at the Seahawks 45-yard line with the game tied at 24.

The Buccaneers seemed poised to re-take the lead. But on third and 5 at the Seattle 40, Winston got some pressure by blitzing linebacker Mychal Kendricks pushing an offensive lineman into him, one of the only times Sunday the Seahawks got anywhere near Tampa Bay’s quarterback. Winston then had the ball go out of his hand like a wet bar of soap while trying to throw it. Seattle defensive end Rasheem Green picked up the loose ball and rumbled 34 yards the other way, to the Buccaneers 15-yard line.

It was Winston’s 11th turnover in three games. But the Seahawks could only get three points out of the gift. Jason Myers’ 22-yard field goal put Seattle ahead 27-24 with 8 1/2 minutes left.

It took the Buccaneers two plays after that to get to the Seahawks 31-yard line in their answer. That turned into a 45-yard field goal by rookie Matt Gay, and the game was re-tied at 27 with 5 1/2 minutes to go.

Carson had gotten the Seahawks back from looked like an abyss: down 21-7 with no apparent way of slowing down Jameis Winston and Tampa Bay’s offense.

Carson picked up two free-blitzing Buccaneers pass rushers on two plays late in the first half. That allowed Wilson to complete passes to Tyler Lockett and David Moore for first downs. That extended Seattle’s drive to Hollister getting taken down in the end zone by Buccaneers rookie linebacker Devin White for a 38-yard pass-interference penalty to the 1-yard line. Wilson then threw to Hollister on a roll-out pass to the right for a 1-yard touchdown.

Myers, who had earlier missed a 47-yard field goal, missed the extra point to keep the Seahawks down 21-13.

Then, after a rare stop by the Seahawks defense, Carson ran through and past Bucs defenders for 50 yards. He was fortunate his fumble while being hit from behind at the end of the run bounced out of bounds. Lockett then made his latest brilliant, over-the-shoulder catch with a defender closing in front of him on the ball for a 2-yard touchdown. Wilson then connected with Metcalf across the end zone for a 2-point conversion, and the Seahawks suddenly were tied at 21.

It was Wilson’s third touchdown throw on the day and 23rd TD this season (20 passing, three rushing), against one interception through nine games.

The teams traded field goals—Myers making his this time, from 37 yards to almost mocking cheers—and the game remained tied into the fourth quarter.

No heat, no bueno

The Seahawks’ continued inability to not only sack but at least affect opposing quarterbacks is what got them in that 21-7 hole.

The Seahawks were credited with one quarterback hit, and it was a gift. Tackle Poona Ford put a hand on the un-affected Winston well after a completion in the third quarter.

Seattle entered the day 25th in the NFL with just 13 sacks in eight games.

An example of the crushing effects of the Seahawks not getting near the quarterback: In the second quarter Winston had time to look at multiple receivers, then step up in the pocket. No NFL defensive back can cover for the seven or so seconds Winston had to look for elite wide receiver Mike Evans, not with league rules against contacting pass catchers down the field. Rookie safety Marquise Blair, making his third NFL start, stayed with Evans for a while—but not as long as Winston had time to wait. Evans eventually broke free from Blair into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown.

Seattle trailed 21-7.

By halftime, the Seahawks’ defense had allowed 41 points and 557 yards in less than four full quarters dating to the previous week’s escape at Atlanta, when a 24-0 lead became a 27-20 win. Seattle was fortunate after letting Tampa Bay move 28 yards in 18 seconds in position for a 50-yard field goal. Rookie Matt Gay pulled the kick wide left to keep the Seahawks down only 21-13 at the half.

Seattle had an opportunity to tie the game without its shredded defense getting on the field, because it received the second-half kickoff. But Wilson was pressured on consecutive pass plays, one a wild throw off Lockett’s hands and the second Tampa Bay’s third sack of the game. Michael Dickson punted instead of the offense moving to tie the game.

With the way Tampa Bay was moving all over Seattle’s defense, it felt like opportunity—or, game—lost.

But the Seahawks’ defense got stops on a third and 12, after a Bucs false start, and Seattle stayed in the game.

The Seahawks finally got a sack, with 13 minutes left in the game. It took a blitz by All-Pro middle linebacker to get one, and it ruined Tampa Bay’s drive in a 24-24 game.

Coming out wingin’ it

Seattle chose to play the numbers to begin the game. Eight of its first nine plays were throws against the 31st-ranked pass defense in the NFL, as the Seahawks avoided the league’s top-ranked run defense early.

It was pass-a-rama on their opening offensive possession. It ended with Wilson to Lockett for 19 yards to tie the game at 7. Wilson was 5 of 5 for 73 yards passing on the drive.

Wagner gift

This unusually sunny Seattle November day began for the Seahawks with Wagner turning to his teammates on the Seahawks sideline while coming off the field, tapping his chest and saying “My fault” to them.

That was LB gifted Tampa Bay the first down to extend drive to TD

what a bad choice by Bobby Wagner to even go near Jameis Winston after that throwaway on third down. Obvious roughing foul extends Bucs drive to first and goal at the 8

Gordon debut will wait

As promised, Josh Gordon’s Seahawks debut will wait at least eight more days.

Seattle made its new wide receiver claimed off waivers Friday inactive for Sunday’s game. Coach Pete Carroll said upon claiming the 28-year-old All-Pro from 2013 that the Seahawks will assess his readiness to play this coming week.

If the knee that had Gordon on injured reserve with the New England Patriots until they waived him off IR Thursday proves healthy as expected, he will play in Seattle’s next game, the Monday night showdown at unbeaten NFC West leader San Francisco Nov. 11.

“We will take a look at him next week and see what he looks like,” Carroll said Friday.

The remainder of the Seahawks’ inactive players Sunday against the Buccaneers were no surprise.

Defensive end Quinton Jefferson missed his second consecutive game with a strained oblique. Safety Quandre Diggs’ Seahawks debut after his trade from Detroit will have to wait at least another week because of the strained hamstring he brought with him from the Lions. Backup safety Lano Hill was out again and will be indefinitely with an elbow injury.

The team had listed those three as doubtful to play.

Diggs’ and Hill’s injuries and free safety Tedric Thompson going on injured reserve this past week paved the path for rookie second-round pick Marquise Blair to join veteran Bradley McDougald as the starting safety tandem for the first time this season. McDougald had not started the previous two games because of back spasms.

The rest of Seattle’s inactives on Sunday: rookie wide receivers and draft choices Gary Jennings and John Ursua again, plus running back C.J. Prosise.

