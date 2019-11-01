Hot Links: News and notes on the Seahawks opponent this week, the Tampa Bay Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 27-23. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) AP

There is no shortage of stories featuring Seattle’s opponent coming up this week. Tampa Bay has been struggling for the majority of the season and at just 2-5, things don’t seem to be looking up. So what’s being said about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the lead up to Sunday’s game vs. Seattle?

Don’t expect OJ Howard on Sunday

If you’ve got Bucs Tight End OJ Howard on your fantasy team, don’t expect to see him on Sunday vs. the Seahawks.

Bucs’ TE OJ Howard already ruled out from Sunday’s game in Seattle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2019

Obviously, this is a massive blow to the Bucs and their already struggling offense but Howard hasn’t been seen since a week six game vs. Carolina. So far in 2019, Howard has just caught 13 passes for 176 yards and no touchdowns.

Tampa Bay’s season isn’t over, but they probably shouldn’t dream about playoffs

2 percent.

It’s a style of milk, and the exact percentage the Bucs have when it comes to making the playoffs this season, according to the New York Times. A loss effectively knocks the Bucs out of the playoffs and gives them a less than one percent chance to make an impact in January. A win, and it actually shoots up to six percent. So hey, if you’re a Bucs fan reading this then I present you some hope!

Bruce is going to turn things around in Tampa, but how?

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has done some great quick-rebuilds in both Arizona and Indianapolis and is with another struggling franchise in Tampa Bay. It’s worked twice before, why not a third time? Or will it be longer than expected?

Does a miraculous turnaround mean a big payday for Jameis?

It’s the worst kept secret in all of the NFL that Jameis Winston’s time in Tampa Bay is probably running out. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell throws out the question if Jameis actually has a second-half surprise in 2019