Seahawks-Falcons aftermath: What’s being said after the Seahawks 27-20 victory on Sunday

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) calls an audible against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

If you were to watch the first half of the Sunday morning battle between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons, it felt like you were going to see a Seattle team run over Atlanta then the second half was a bit of a stunner.

Although the Falcons outscored the Seahawks 20-3 in the second half, the Seahawks walked out of Atlanta with their road record remaining unblemished after winning 27-20. Seattle is now 6-2 and before the page is turned to next week, see what’s being said about the Seahawks victory.

Justin Britt, out for the season.

Seattle won, but did suffer a major loss on the offensive line. Center Justin Britt looks to be out for the season with an ACL injury and his absence was felt as a lackluster Atlanta pass rush sacked Russell Wilson twice in the second half.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Russell Wilson: C Justin Britt, likely out for season with what team believes is torn ACL, was first man inside locker-room door greeting #Seahawks as they came in from win at Atlanta. QB calls Britt the “epitome” of what it is to be a Seahawk. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/kM7UFfymLB — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 27, 2019

710’s Tom Wassell gave his thoughts on Britt after the game as well.

“Best of luck to Justin Britt, whose season may be over. That will be a huge loss for the offensive line and the team in general. We interviewed Justin on Thursday’s show and it’s clear that he holds a position of respect on this team. Great kid – we wish him the best.”

Rough landing

It’s been discussed online, in bars and among family members. It was an ugly second half and it’s one the Seahawks need to learn from and make sure never happens again.

710’s Danny O’Neil discusses that it’s not about how you finish, it’s about how you start.

“Contrary to what Pete Carroll likes to tell his team, it is possible to win a game in the first quarter. Or at least the first half. The Seahawks won their sixth game of the season on Sunday in Atlanta due almost entirely to the way they started the game. It certainly wasn’t because of the way they finished a game that turned out to be much closer than it needed to be.”

Pete Carroll, nice guy?

Sports Illustrated’s Gary Gramling quips that Pete Carroll might’ve taken it easy on his former pupil Dan Quinn after coming out of halftime.

“It looked like the Seahawks were going to blow Dan Quinn’s Falcons out of their own building (just like everyone else has), taking a 24-0 lead into halftime. The Seahawks took their foot off the gas in the second half, going three-and-out on three of their four possessions, allowing Atlanta to make it a respectable 27-20 final.”