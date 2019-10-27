Seahawks roll behind DK Metcalf early, endure themselves later in 27-20 win at Atlanta

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Marquise Blair (27) strips the ball from Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Atlanta. Seattle Seahawks recovered on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

DK Metcalf had a pack of folks—more than a dozen—walking into the dome in downtown Atlanta Sunday morning.

The rookie wide receiver’s hometown of Oxford, Miss., is relatively close. Well, 300 miles away. Closer than the 3,000 Seattle is. So they came to Georgia to see to see a show.

They got one.

Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes to Metcalf. In the first half. Then Marquise Blair, another rookie second-round pick, made a huge play to force a fumble at the Seattle 5-yard line in the fourth quarter. That sent the Seahawks to an uneven, 27-20 victory over the flopping Falcons Sunday.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium was half full of apathetic, booing home fans—and roaring Seahawks ones.

Roaring in the first half, anyway.

Wilson started 3 for 7 passing then completed seven of his next nine throws. That included the two scores in the first half to Metcalf. The rookie second-round draft choice entered the day second among NFL rookies in yards receiving.

Seattle got sloppy in the third quarter with bad tackling on defense and poor blocking with penalties on offense. It got out-scored 11-0 and out-gained 155 yards to 2. That briefly let Atlanta (1-7) back in the game at 24-11, until Blair turned the Falcons away for good.

As reassuring as the Seahawks’ first half was, the third quarter and really second half were concerning. Atlanta out-scored Seattle 17-3 after halftime, and out-gained it -85 Letting a 1-6 back in the game is not what the best teams, ones with realistic hopes to go deep in the playoffs, do. They bury 1-6 ones by then.

But then Blair came up huge.

The rookie safety was making his second consecutive start, and second in the NFL, at strong safety after Bradley McDougald’s back spasms. McDougald played briefly, one series, before Blair returned to change the game.

Atlanta was in the red zone seemingly ready to cut what had been Seattle’s 24-0 lead to 24-18 early in the fourth quarter. Matt Schaub, the Falcons’ 38-year-old quarterback making his first start in four years for injured Matt Ryan, completed a pass short to running back Devonta Freeman to the 1-yard line. As Freeman was falling toward the goal line Blair swiped his hand into the ball that Freeman held between his with stretched arms. The ball came loose an instant before Freeman hit the ground.

Bobby Wagner recovered the fumble. And Blair had yet another big play in his impressive, limited debut season.

Instead of being ahead only 24-18, the Seahawks went up 27-11 with 6 minutes left on Jason Myers’ 54-yard field goal at the end of the ensuing, 10-play drive.

The Seahawks (6-2) continued their best start to a season since they were 7-1 in 2013, on their way to winning the Super Bowl. Seattle is 4-0 on the road for the first time since 1980.

The lone downer? The Seahawks lost center Justin Britt for perhaps the season with what they believe is a serious knee injury. Britt got rolled up on from behind on Rashaad Penny’s 1-yard run behind him in the first quarter. Joey Hunt played the rest of the game for him.

Metcalf’s second touchdown catch of the half came when he must have been invisible to the Falcons. How else to explain no defender noticing the 6-foot-4, 229-pound receiver in the left slot then running across the middle of the end zone from left to right. Wilson had a free rusher in his face, but no matter. He just flicked the ball over him to the lonely Metcalf for an easy touchdown of 2 yards late in the second quarter.

The Falcons' chances on this play would have improved had they decided to cover DK Metcalf. I mean, was he invisible? #Seahawks up 24-0 https://t.co/N1clWOA2de — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 27, 2019

That was the 20th total touchdown for Wilson this season (17 passing, three rushing) against one interception.

The half ended appropriately. Schaub took a deep drop for a change, after getting the ball out quickly all half. That was because he was attempting a Hail Mary pass from midfield to the end zone with the first-half clock expiring. Jadeveon Clowney sacked him and forced a fumble Ziggy Ansah recovered.

Coach Pete Carroll leaped off the sideline and pumped his first triumphantly at that play.

The Falcons got booed off the field by the relatively few Georgians who were here and still cared. They got drowned out by the roars of the many Seahawks fans celebrating the 24-0 lead.

It was Seattle’s most points in a half in three years, since Nov. 2016.

Wilson finished 14 for 20 passing for 182 yards and the two touchdowns while getting sacked twice by the NFL’s 29th-ranked pass defense.

Carson had 90 yards on 20 rushes and the score. Seattle rushed for 151 yards, 130 in that runaway first half.

Schaub finished 39 of 52 for 460 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Seahawks got two sacks, by Wagner on a linebacker blitz and Clowney on that Hail Mary play to end the half. They had one sack in their previous three games.

Wagner a Seahawks all-timer

Wagner became the Seahawks’ all-time leader in tackles with two on the first defensive series of the game.

His 985th career tackle put him ahead of Eugene Robinson.

His best friend on the team K.J. Wright said Wagner had been feigning ignorance to the record.

“I can’t wait for him to get it,” Wright said this past week. “I brought it up to him last week. I was like, ‘Bro, you about to get that.’

“He acted like he didn’t know what I was talking about.

“I know he knew.”

Kendricks steals

Former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn made two curious decisions in the second quarter.

The Falcons’ coach decided to try to 51-yard field goal on fourth and 2 at the Seattle 33-yard line. Matt Bryant missed that wide left, setting up the Seahawks at their own 41 for a shorter drive to their first touchdown.

On Atlanta’s next possession, Quinn decided to go for the first down on fourth and 1 from his own 34-yard line. The Falcons got it, only because Kendricks was sure it was going to be a run and left the right flat uncovered for a pass to the tight end for a first down.

But two plays later, Kendricks leaped in front of Julio Jones on a seam route and intercepted Schaub’s pass at midfield. The Seahawks turned that short field into a 1-yard touchdown run by Chris Carson.

It was Kendricks’ first interception since 2013 for Philadelphia. That was his second season in the NFL.

Flowers out, McDougald watches

McDougald, Duane Brown and Germain Ifedi played after being questionable to.

Seahawks’ starting cornerback Tre Flowers and new safety Quandre Diggs did not.

Flowers had started every game this season at cornerback before Sunday. He was inactive with a neck-stinger nerve injury. Diggs, acquired this past week in a trade with Detroit, was inactive because of a hamstring injury he got when wth the Lions in week four. Carroll said Friday Diggs didn’t do much this past week because of the strain.

Akeem King started for Flowers at cornerback. Neiko Thorpe entered in the second quarter and also played a series there.

McDougald was active and played one series for Blair, in Seattle’s ugly third quarter. McDougald had missed the Ravens game with back spasms, then surprised Carroll and the Seahawks by returning to practice Thursday.

Blair and Tedric Thompson were the starting safeties.

On the offensive line, the two starters who had been questionable entering Sunday started. Pro Bowl left tackle Brown started for the first time in three games. His biceps injury improved. Right tackle Ifedi passed his pregame test of the knee Carroll said he “tweaked” in practice Thursday.

Quinton Jefferson, the team’s most consistent producer on a weak pass rush through seven games, was inactive. The Seahawks had declared him out for the game Friday because of an oblique strain. That meant more playing time for rookie first-round pick L.J. Collier as a rotational defensive end.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah had been questionable to play because of a sprained ankle that caused him to miss the previous game. But Ansah was active for the fifth time in eight games. He had one tackle and one hit on Schaub.

Just realized this is the last NFL stadium I’d never been in. Covered a #Seahawks playoff game at Atlanta that was the next-to-last game in the old Georgia Dome. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/RNkUkByfmY — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 27, 2019

The Seahawks chose Penny, their 2018 first-round pick, as their backup running back over C.J. Prosise for the Falcons game. Prosise was inactive. Penny had two snaps and no carries the previous week against Baltimore.

Penny had a 19-yard run in the first half. He finished with 55 yards on eight runs.

Seattle’s other inactives Sunday were safety Lano Hill (out indefinitely with an elbow injury) and rookie draft picks John Ursua and Gary Jennings—again—at wide receiver.

As the Falcons announced Saturday, quarterback Matt Ryan was inactive because of sprained ankle. Matt Schaub, 38, made his first start in four years.