Seahawks QB Russell Wilson ranks among top 20 in NFL player merchandise sales

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) greets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

Seattle QB Russell Wilson has done more than enough to put he, and the Seahawks among the top contenders in the NFC as we enter the midway point of the 2019 NFL season.

How has translated into sales? In a study done by the NFLPA, Wilson ranks 15th among the top 50 in player merchandise sales. NFLPA licensees, such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO, Funko, Wincraft, and more. NFLPA-licensed product categories include video games; men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys; T-shirts and hoodies; backpacks; wall decals; pennants; collectible figurines; matted and framed photos; bobbleheads; plush; drinkware; and pet products, among others.

Russell Wilson is the lone Seahawk on the list while Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets each have four players in the top 50.

Tom Brady leads the top 50 list for the seventh time and it’s also his 16th time on this list. Here is how the top 10 shakes out based on sales from March 1-Aug. 31 2019:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Chiefs Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago Bears Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys