The Seahawks play Baltimore next, here’s what you need to know about the Ravens.

Russell Wilson. Lamar Jackson.

Only eight years apart, yet they have both become storylines in the first half of the season. Now, they meet at the season’s midway point in Seattle this Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know about the Baltimore Ravens

Reunited and a familiar face comes home

So, we knew about Earl Thomas’ homecoming to Seattle but what was surprising is the Ravens most frequent acquisition is a former Washington Huskies corner, Marcus Peters. After stops in Kansas City and Los Angeles, Peters was traded on Tuesday from the Rams to the Ravens. On Thursday, the Ravens revealed that Peters would wear the number 30.

Paying tribute to a Baltimore icon

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Congressman Elijah Cummings passed away. The Congressman from Maryland’s 7th district was a powerful force not only in Washington D. C. but especially in his native Baltimore. The Ravens and some current along with former Ravens players and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell paid their respects to the fallen leader.

Dual-Threat Duel in Seattle

Sunday’s showdown features two of the more dynamic threats in the league with Jackson and Wilson. Although they’ve never matched up in a game, Jackson had a lot of great things to say about Wilson to BaltimoreRavens.com.

“I love everything about [Wilson’s] game,” Jackson said. “He’s a great quarterback. He makes guys miss. He breaks the pocket, and there will be guys chasing him everywhere. He knows what to do with the ball – dish it out, go to a checkdown. He makes plays. He’s a playmaker, and that’s what you need in a guy and at the quarterback position.”