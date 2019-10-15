The reviews are in and Russell Wilson is an MVP candidate, according to NFL experts

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks to fans after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The 2019 NFL MVP Race is starting to take shape and from what and who we figured would be in the race has changed from early September to mid-October.

Gone is Patrick Mahomes who goes from leading contender to a fringe-top five candidate, who has emerged? Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

With a record of 5-1 and a string of close victories to his credit, Wilson has thrown 14 touchdowns and ran for three, no interceptions and has a passer rating greater than 100 in each game so far in 2019. That has moved the Caesar’s Sportsbook betting off of Patrick Mahomes and onto Russell Wilson moving from a 20-1 favorite to start the year and now a 2-1 favorite. Following Wilson and Mahomes is Texans QB Deshaun Watson who has 4-1 odds.

The Ringer is also starting to show some love to Wilson as well.

“The blend of high-level quarterbacking and borderline magical powers that Wilson displayed against the Browns is the same elixir he’s been brewing all season. In Seattle’s matchup with the Steelers in Week 2, Wilson—who typically ranks near the top of the league in time to throw—had an average release time of 1.82 seconds, by far the lowest mark in the league that week. He finished that game 29-of-35 with three touchdowns on passes that came in 2.5 seconds or less. Against the Rams in Week 5, Wilson’s average release time was 3.41 seconds—by far the highest mark in the league. On throws that came in 2.5 seconds or more in that game, he finished seven-of-10 with three touchdowns. Wilson’s brilliance this season has come from his adaptability. He can be whatever type of quarterback the situation calls for, and perform each role better than he ever has before.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio also is starting to by in on Russell Wilson’s special season, even if it is in year number eight.

“He told me by phone after the game that it’s a product of the ongoing growth in his career. He continues to build experience after experience, with eight years of getting ready for various coaches and defenses putting him in a spot where he has complete confidence in his game.

“I’ve studied like crazy,” Wilson said. “It’s years and years of preparation. I’m feeling like there’s nothing you can show me I haven’t seen before.”

Aiding his development is the fact that he’s never missed a game.

“I think that’s huge,” he said. “Being available, being able to play at all costs and leave it all on the field. I always wanted to play every play and play every game.”

Yes, it is early, but Wilson could be on the brink of something special this year.