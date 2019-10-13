Seahawks at Browns aftermath: What’s being said after the Seahawks close victory in Cleveland

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

The Seahawks survive yet another close game, yet this one might be the strangest of all. An up and down game that saw a major loss, yet Seattle wins another one and this time on the road.

Here’s what is being said about the Seahawks 32-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson breaks down the loss of Seahawks Tight End Will Dissly who has an achillies injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

“Seahawks tight end Will Dissly suffered an Achilles injury and won’t return. Dissly went down on an incomplete pass in the end zone, limped off the field with the help of the team’s medical staff then left the sideline on an injury cart. That would be a crushing blow to the Seahawks and to Dissly, who missed all but four games of his rookie season with a torn patellar tendon. His six touchdowns in his first eight career games were tied for the most by a tight end since the AFL-NFL merger.”

Russell Wilson summing up the Cleveland matchup, or maybe this season in a perfect nutshell, “find a way”

Russell Wilson’s clutch play for the Seahawks continues, does Seattle have a new “Mr. Clutch”?

Russell Wilson has three game-winning drives/4th quarter comebacks this season. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) October 13, 2019

Along with Wilson, and the corps of young receivers is the emergence of Chris Carson to provide more of a punch in the Seahawks offensive arsenal.