Saints at Seahawks aftermath: What are the experts saying after the Saints 33-27 victory

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is grabbed by New Orleans Saints’ Marcus Davenport on a carry during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund) AP

The New Orleans Saints handed the Seattle Seahawks a somewhat stunning 33-20 result and the Seahawks their first loss of the 2019 season.

Given the fact that there was no Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater was making his first-ever meaningful start since he was a Minnesota Viking in 2016, the Saints were facing very large odds at CenturyLink.

A stunning result triggers stunning reactions around the league, even before the final whistle.

The Seahawks scored late in the game to make it 33-20 and everybody was stunned that Carroll did not go for two or even attempt an onside kick shortly after.

Pete Carroll doing the math as he sent his kicker onto the field for the PAT. #NOvsSEA pic.twitter.com/FiSiz4C2gY — Markis (@_MarkWithAnM) September 22, 2019

Seattle didn't go for 2 then didn't onside it. Seriously? — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) September 22, 2019

It’s been a while since the Saints have won a game without Drew Brees under center.

It has been 5,048 days since a QB not named Brees won a game for the Saints. — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) September 22, 2019

As for the Seahawks, despite Russell Wilson’s big day it was frustrating in the rain.

This is on a very, very short list of the most difficult Seahawks games I’ve ever watched under Pete Carroll.



The lack of any violence in all three phases of the game is unlike many games at home I can ever remember (other than the Rams beatdown in ‘17). My goodness gracious — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) September 22, 2019

The Seahawks have Russell Wilson at quarterback but play football like they have Mark Sanchez at quarterback — Evan Hill (@EvanHillSEA) September 22, 2019

