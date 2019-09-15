Seahawks at Steelers aftermath: What are the experts saying after Seattle’s 28-26 victory

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, greets Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Seahawks won 28-26. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

The Seattle Seahawks exit Pittsburgh 2-0 with a 28-26 win over the Steelers for the first time since 1999, when they were a member of the AFC still.

There was also some history being made with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throwing three touchdowns to have a total of 201 in his career. As for the Steelers, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger exited the game with an injury and now the 0-2 Steelers may be without their quarterback in addition to being winless.

Here’s what is being said in the aftermath of the Steelers and Seahawks.

After Seattle’s 28-26 win, the Seahawks Twitter page called out the NFL Network’s pregame show crew on their picks.

ESPN Analytics expert Seth Walder noted that Russell Wilson had a quick draw when behind center vs. the Steelers:

“Russell Wilson’s average time to throw today was 1.89 seconds. That’s the fastest average time to throw game (min. 14 attempts) since EJ Manuel in Week 4 of 2017 (also 1.89), per NFL Next Gen Stats.”

Ben Ben left Sunday’s contest and backup Mason Rudolph had to step in and take over at quarterback. Even in a loss, the Steelers backup played well with two touchdowns in the game. After the contest, Steelers players reaffirmed the confidence they have in Rudolph going forward if Ben Roethlisberger is out for an extended period of time.

Steelers raved about Mason Rudolph's relief. If Big Ben is out for extended time, the team will ride for Rudolph and it doesn't feel empty. "He wants this," R. Foster said. D. DeCastro: "We like our chances. He’s a guy who cares a lot. That means a lot in this league." — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 15, 2019

Sports Illustrated’s Gary Grambling’s week two thoughts involved the Steelers and their not-so great Sunday. We know Big Ben is out but going forward? What about the weapons?

“They have JuJu Smith-Schuster and nothing else in that receiving corps. It was frustrating to watch Ben Roethlisberger try to work with that, and it’s probably not going to get much better if Mason Rudolph is going to be under center going forward.”