Steeler Sunday: What you need to know about Seattle’s week two opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a pass in front of New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, right, in the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) AP

From one AFC Central opponent to the next, the Seattle Seahawks are looking to go two for two against the division and 2-0 to start the season.

After barely scraping by the Cincinnati Bengals 21-20 at home this past Sunday, the Seahawks go on the road for the first time in 2019 and face one of the standard bearers in not only the AFC, but the NFL as well.

Here’s five things you need to know about the Seahawks week two opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Big Ben on pace to pass Elway and Favre, and not in a good way.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will eventually end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he is done playing. There, he will join other quarterbacks like Joe Montana, Brett Favre and John Elway. However, Big Ben is on pace to pass both Elway and Favre in a record he’s probably not want to be apart of.

Roethlisberger has spent 16 years in the league and has been sacked 502 times, making him the leader among active quarterbacks. The record is held by Brett Favre who was sacked 525 times and Elway falls in second place with 516.

So if we’re doing the math, Roethlisberger needs to be sacked just 24 more times to break the all-time record and over his 16-year career, he’s been sacked 31.3 times per season. When you take that 31.3 and spread that out over a 16-game schedule, he’s been sacked 1.9 times per game. Long story short by the end of the 2019 regular season, Big Ben is on pace to pass both Elway and Favre. He will be number one in a category he’d rather not want to be apart of.

Prime thinks Roethlisberger is going to hang it up

NFL Network’s Deion Sanders seems to think that the Steelers quarterback will be retiring, not just after the season but during the season.

During NFL Gameday, Sanders remarked that Roethlisberger (and the Steelers) looked disinterested and not motivated during their season-opening 33-3 loss against the New England Patriots. Somehow, that prompted Sanders to think that something will shut down for Big Ben and he won’t finish the season and he’ll quit.

A couple of things on that interesting take:

Rothlisberger recently signed a contract extension that keeps him with the team through 2021.

They were getting beat (badly) by the best team in the NFL

It’s a marathon, not a sprint.

We haven’t even added the fact that the whole Antonio Brown saga came right back to them. So yeah, it was a team that clearly didn’t want to be there and wanted to get out of New England as soon as they could. Big Ben ain’t retiring.

Good JuJu: Meet Antonio Brown’s replacement, JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Coming out of USC at just 20-years-old JuJu Smith-Schuster has become one of the rising stars in the league. Solid playmaking ability matched with Madison Ave. and social media charm make this young wideout a staple of any NFL weekend on the field and in commercials. Smith-Schuster is one of the featured athletes for Madden 20 and is featured in one of the commercials that has been playing throughout the early portion of the season.

On the field, he has an even bigger responsibility and that is playing the role of the Steelers number one target. Over his two years in the league, he’s been targeted 253 times and caught 175 passes including 14 touchdowns. The production level will go up but time will tell if he’s ready to assume the top spot as the next great Steeler wideout.

Rare 0-2 start for Pittsburgh?

Between 1989 and 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers have gone 0-2 just five times in that span (1989, 1993, 2000, 2002, 2013). As of 2018, teams who start 0-2 have a 10 percent chance of making the playoffs. Just last season, Seattle started off 0-2 and reached the playoffs so it’s not like all hope is lost for Pittsburgh if they drop a second-straight game to start the year.

Here’s a look back at how their seasons have ended after starting 0-2 the last five seasons.

1989: 9-7 (3rd Place in the AFC Central: Divisional Round)

1993: 9-7 (2nd Place in the AFC Central: Wild Card Round)

2000: 9-7 (3rd Place in AFC Central: No Playoffs)

2002: 10-5-1 (1st Place in the AFC North: Divisional Round)

2013: 8-8 (2nd Place in the AFC North: No Playoffs)

Looking at those numbers, a Steelers loss isn’t the end of the world but there will probably be some panic in Pittsburgh.

A Trip to the Burgh

In 43 seasons, the Seattle Seahawks have made nine trips to the Pennsylvania city and a 10th time on Sunday. The Seahawks have an all-time record of 2-7 in the “Steel City”, as for the overall record Seattle leads Pittsburgh with a 9-8 record. Seattle last traveled to Pittsburgh in 2011 and were blanked 24-0.

The last game between the two was in 2015 and it was Seattle who came out on top 39-30 highlighted by a wild 4th quarter where Seattle scored three touchdowns from Russell Wilson.