Seahawks Social Media Sunday: A social media recap of the Seahawks vs. Bengals week one showdown

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) celebrates a touchdown run during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Week one of the 2019 NFL season did not disappoint and while Antonio Brown’s drama took most of the headlines leading into the weekend, there was actual football being played.

Even before the game, the NFL Today on CBS had their Super Bowl picks and both Nate Burleson (former Seahawk) and Phil Simms both put the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

As for the Seahawks game, rookie DK Metcalf entered his first game rocking the jersey of another legendary Seahawk.

Now that's how you make an arrival for your first game as a #Seahawks receiver. pic.twitter.com/vtPaV155C2 — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 8, 2019

Terry Wright dancing before the game is a nice way to get the season going, also the subtle one handed catch near the end.

Head coach and GM gladhanding the fans before the game.

Jadeveon Clowney hasn’t been a Seahawk long but his impact was being felt early and often in Sunday’s contest.

Clowney has been in Seattle a week...#Seahawks pic.twitter.com/A00Gdp0jq9 — 710 ESPN Seattle (@710ESPNSeattle) September 8, 2019

Clowney making a presence early for Seattle #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/wWn0hoN6yv — Take Your Base Sports (@takeyourbasepod) September 8, 2019

Another Seahawk making his debut came up big as well. The former Washington Husky linebacker Ben Burr Kirven came up big on punt coverage to give Seattle the ball back.

Ben Burr-Kirven #UWHuskies, Nick Bellore fighting like dogs with Bengals at bottom of that pile to get #Seahawks the fumble recovery on that punt return. SEA ball at midfield — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 8, 2019

Points!! Chris Carson produces the first TD of the season.

Former Husky John Ross scored on a Flea Flicker and showed some love to the Washington Huskies.

When DK Metcalf makes a great play, people react.

Alpha playmaker DK Metcalf is what I am here for — Emilyy Smith (@Emilyy7smith) September 8, 2019

DK!!!!!!!!!! Oh my god that was everything. — Jackson Felts (@JacksonKJR) September 8, 2019

Stats for both Andy Dalton and Russell Wilson at halftime

Andy Dalton: 18/26, 245 yards, two touchdowns.

Russell Wilson: 8/13. 98 yards, one touchdown.

Andy Dalton without AJ Green is outplaying Russell Wilson in the first half pic.twitter.com/FEVGBfcW4a — Noah Terranova #FinsUp (0-1) (@ArkwoodSports) September 8, 2019

After giving up the ball early in the second half, Seattle gets it right back because....of course.

Oh hey, it’s veteran Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett

Tyler Lockett showing up after having 0 targets through 3 quarters. pic.twitter.com/RuiBYevoAU — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 8, 2019

It was a nail-biting finish but the Seahawks got it done winning 21-20, here’s a happy Chris Carson after the game.