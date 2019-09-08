Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks Social Media Sunday: A social media recap of the Seahawks vs. Bengals week one showdown
Week one of the 2019 NFL season did not disappoint and while Antonio Brown’s drama took most of the headlines leading into the weekend, there was actual football being played.
Even before the game, the NFL Today on CBS had their Super Bowl picks and both Nate Burleson (former Seahawk) and Phil Simms both put the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.
As for the Seahawks game, rookie DK Metcalf entered his first game rocking the jersey of another legendary Seahawk.
Terry Wright dancing before the game is a nice way to get the season going, also the subtle one handed catch near the end.
Head coach and GM gladhanding the fans before the game.
Jadeveon Clowney hasn’t been a Seahawk long but his impact was being felt early and often in Sunday’s contest.
Another Seahawk making his debut came up big as well. The former Washington Husky linebacker Ben Burr Kirven came up big on punt coverage to give Seattle the ball back.
Points!! Chris Carson produces the first TD of the season.
Former Husky John Ross scored on a Flea Flicker and showed some love to the Washington Huskies.
When DK Metcalf makes a great play, people react.
Stats for both Andy Dalton and Russell Wilson at halftime
Andy Dalton: 18/26, 245 yards, two touchdowns.
Russell Wilson: 8/13. 98 yards, one touchdown.
After giving up the ball early in the second half, Seattle gets it right back because....of course.
Oh hey, it’s veteran Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett
It was a nail-biting finish but the Seahawks got it done winning 21-20, here’s a happy Chris Carson after the game.
Comments