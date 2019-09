Seattle Seahawks Veteran blocker Duane Brown details problems offenses have facing two elite pass rushers, as Seahawks have in Jadeveon Clowney, Ziggy Ansah September 04, 2019 06:09 PM

Veteran Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown details problems offenses have facing two pass-rushing threats at end, as his Seahawks have on Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah.