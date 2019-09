Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll just got “what every coach in the history of football” wants on eve of Seahawks’ season opener: a premier pass rusher September 04, 2019 05:42 PM

Coach Pete Carroll just got “what every coach in the history of football” wants on eve of Seahawks’ season opener: a premier pass rusher in Jadeveon Clowney, to go with Ziggy Ansah at defensive end.