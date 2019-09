Seattle Seahawks Darn good thing for Seahawks’ pass rush Duane Brown plays offensive tackle for them. Let newest DE Jadeveon Clowney explain. September 02, 2019 08:03 PM

Newest pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney tells what—make that, who—was the key to him wanting to join the Seahawks, and what he learned from the way Le’Veon Bell taught him about dealing with a franchise tag.