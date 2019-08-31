Clowney Comin: Social Media reacts to the shocking Seahawks trade with the Houston Texans.

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) AP

The Seattle Seahawks shook up the NFL world on a college football Saturday by making a deal for Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. From Walter Jones to Russell Wilson, it is safe to say the Seahawks bringing in the three-time pro bowler is a big deal.

Terms for the #Seahawks trade for Jadeveon Clowney: Seattle gets Clowney, the #Texans get a third-round pick, LB Jacob Martin, and pass-rusher Barkevious Mingo, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

Social media, reacted like you’d expect having surprising news attached with your breakfast.

Seahawks’ front seven will be looking mean this season



Jadeveon Clowney

Jarran Reed

Poona Ford

Ziggy Ansah

KJ Wright

Bobby Wagner

Mychal Kendricks pic.twitter.com/KRqcOrwUmb — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 31, 2019

It’s always good to know that as a quarterback, the people you fear chasing you are now the ones on your side.

Me: So you telling me you’re not chasing me anymore? @ClowneJD : “Nah bro...all other QBs”



Me: okay we’re cool we’re cool..



Welcome to the squad bro! pic.twitter.com/jiU5lXt2Dw — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 31, 2019

Imagine walking into a weight room and seeing Bobby, Carson, Clowney, and DK. pic.twitter.com/yfv0pbJTiD — Josh Cashman (@CableThanos_) August 31, 2019

We got @clownejd.



Let me break it down with this visual of how John Schneider operates.



PS. If he doesn’t win executive of the year, then he can always fall back to our cornhole championship, or his Super Bowl win. #GoHawks and welcome to the best fans in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/1sjZh7qYgt — WALTER JONES (@BigWalt71) August 31, 2019