Clowney Comin: Social Media reacts to the shocking Seahawks trade with the Houston Texans.

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Eric Christian Smith AP

The Seattle Seahawks shook up the NFL world on a college football Saturday by making a deal for Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. From Walter Jones to Russell Wilson, it is safe to say the Seahawks bringing in the three-time pro bowler is a big deal.

Social media, reacted like you’d expect having surprising news attached with your breakfast.

It’s always good to know that as a quarterback, the people you fear chasing you are now the ones on your side.

