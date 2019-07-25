Fans get first look at new Seahawks

DK Metcalf makes a catch during drills at the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Russell Wilson signs autographs after the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bobby Wagner and Tyler Lockett chat during the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Jarran Reed participates in a drill at the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Ben Burr-Kirven and Bobby Wagner chats during warmups at the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chris Carson gets the ball from Russell Wilson during the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bradley McDougald throws a pass during the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
K.J. Wright participates in a drill at the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Mychal Kendricks (56) during the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Marquise Blair walks the field during the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Duane Brown takes. Moment between drills at the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Brian Schottenheimer meets with Tyler Lockett during warm ups at the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bobby Wagner talks with Bradley McDougald during the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
DK Metcalf smiles while doing kick return drills at the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Ziggy Ansah walks the field during the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Gary Jennings makes a catch during drills at the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Russell Wilson greets players during the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Amara Darboh runs with the ball during a drill at the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Russell Wilson and Geno Smith do throwing drills at the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Gary Jennings makes a catch during drills at the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Russell Wilson lines up with the offense during drills at the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
J.D. McKissic runs a drill during the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Russell Wilson makes a catch during a play run at the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Brian Schottenheimer runs onto the field during the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Jordan Roos hugs Blitz before the start of the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Russell Wilson greets the crowd as he takes the field for the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
L.J. Collier participates in drills at the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bobby Wagner wears an inside-out hoodie during practice at the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bobby Wagner wears an inside-out hoodie during practice at the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Rashaad Penny takes the field during the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
C.J. Prosise (22) and Rashaad Penny walk the field during the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
A young fan waits for autographs after the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Jacob Martin does a social media video with fans after the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Tyler Ott (69) and Shaquill Griffin (26) sign autographs after the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com