Seattle Seahawks Lighter, quicker 2018 top draft pick Rashaad Penny seeks to “be a pro, play at a different type of speed” for Seahawks in 2019 June 06, 2019 05:31 PM

Lighter, quicker 2018 top draft pick Rashaad Penny seeks to “be a pro, play at a different type of speed” for Seahawks in 2019.