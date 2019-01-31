No game? No problem. Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has been out and about during Super Bowl week

The Super Bowl is in Atlanta is week and the Seahawks aren’t playing in it, just in case you haven’t noticed. However, one of the more visible faces around radio row is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Here’s a rundown of what he’s been doing this week.
An ad for the ride-sharing company Uber has featured Wilson as apart of their “Unhappy Hour” for fans of the losing team in the Super Bowl. So folks in Los Angeles or Boston might lose the game but they’ll save money on Uber, so they’ve got that going for them. Which is nice.
From the looks of this picture with Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffery, Wilson is going to be apart of the Double Dare: Super Bowl special on Nickelodeon this Sunday.
When your wife is a talented singer and dancer, sometimes she becomes an influence. Maybe not so much for sports-talk show host Dan Patrick. I never knew watching Dan Patrick dance to Ciara would be so hilariously uncomfortable.
Stay tuned for more of Russell Wilson’s adventures in Atlanta.
