Delano Hill going on injured reserve, but Seahawks getting Tedric Thompson back for playoffs

Good thing for the Seahawks Tedric Thompson is back.
On the same day their starting safety returned to practice from an ankle injury that kept Thompson out of last weekend’s regular-season finale, the team put safety Delano Hill on injured reserve.
The Seahawks’ medical staff found a non-displaced fracture of Hill’s hip following his start against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday.
The 2017 draft choice was the starting strong safety with Bradley McDougald moving to free safety for Thompson against the Cardinals. Hill has also been the sixth, “dime” defensive back for the defense in obvious passing situations this season.
Carroll was coy on how that sixth defensive back may be now. Neiko Thorpe is one option.
Thompson is back after missing the last two games, the first against Kansas City with swelling in his chest. His return for the wild-card playoff game Saturday night at Dallas means McDougald can go back to the strong-safety spot he prefers and which he excels.
Carroll acknowledged the Seahawks are “fortunate” in the timing of Thompson’s return with Hill’s new injury.
The Seahawks signed wide receiver Malik Turner off their practice squad to replace Hill on the active roster.
