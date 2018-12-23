Wilson, Baldwin, Carson, defense lead Seahawks to upset of KC, into playoffs

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Germain Ifedi’s streak of 45 consecutive games played, including playoffs, ends because of the right tackle’s groin injury. But right guard D.J. Fluker, strong safety Bradley McDougald start after having been listed as questionable to play Sunday night against Kansas City.
