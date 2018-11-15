From booed to brilliant: Russell Wilson rallies Seahawks past Packers, Rodgers

Booed in the first quarter, off target for weeks, Russell Wilson became Russell Wilson again.
When the Seahawks’ season absolutely demanded him to.
Wilson completed four of five passes for 73 yards, then noticed a Packers blitz and burned it with a quick pass to tight end Ed Dickson behind the blitzers for the go-ahead touchdown with five minutes remaining Thursday night.
Then Aaron Rodgers, perhaps the best passer on the planet who threw to beautiful balls 50-plus yards in the air onto Packers’ hands earlier, inexplicably threw an easy pass 2 yards downfield outside into the turf. That was on third-and-2 with just over four minutes left.
Wilson and running back Mike Davis ran out the rest of the time from there, and the Seahawks revived their season by rallying from 11 points down to beat the Green Bay Packers, 27-24, CenturyLink Field.
Wilson was 6 for 8 on the final two scoring drives for Seattle, to a field goal and touchdown, for 107 of his 225 yards passing for the night. And Seattle (5-5) stayed in playoff contention entering 10 days before its next game, Nov. 25 at Carolina (6-3).
Wilson had 12 yards passing in the first quarter—and the home fans booing his missing Doug Baldwin for a touchdown and other open receivers early.
Tyler Lockett got the Seahawks into position for the go-ahead touchdown. He sprinted from the right slot across the field all the way to the left sideline, then ran down Wilson’s lofted throw and made a diving catch, like a center fielder on the warning track. That remarkable, 34-yard gain moved Seattle to the Green Bay 16.
On third down, Wilson noticed the Packers about to blitz off his left side. He demanded the shotgun snap from center Justin Britt quickly, then got what he was hurrying for: Dickson uncovered in the left slot, running in the area vacated by the Packers’ blitzers. He caught the old-school pop pass and ran the rest of the way for the 15-yard touchdown. Seattle led 27-24 with 5 minutes left, and CenturyLink Field was shaking.
A 21-17 Packers lead in the second quarter stayed that way until the Seahawks cut it to 21-20 on Sebastian Janikowski’s second field goal of the night ended a drive from Seattle’s own 3-yard line. After Rodgers torched them in the first half, the Seahawks started getting to Rodgers in the third quarter. Frank Clark’s two sacks Thursday give him 10 this season, tying his career high for an entire season with still six games left in this one.
The Seahawks sacked Rodgers three times in the third quarter, and now have sacked him 24 times in nine meetings all time. Rookie Jacob Martin plus a shared sack by Jarran Reed and Austin Calitro joined Clark’s as the sacks to keep it a four-point game in the third quarter.
Seattle’s fourth sack of the second half was a big one. The first career sack by rookie third-round draft choice Rasheem Green on third down in the red zone forced the Packers to settle for a field goal and keep the game 24-20, within striking distance for Wilson and the Seahawks’ offense.
That was far better than it looked like this night would be for the Seahawks when it started.
Chris Carson, returning as the lead back after missing last weekend’s loss at the Rams with a hip injury, fumbled on the game’s first play, the Packers recovering at the Seattle 19. After a 13-yard pass from Rodgers to ex-Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham, Aaron Jones walked in the end zone from 8 yards on a bounce-out run. Seattle trailed 7-0 before many people had gotten through the I-5 rush-hour traffic to their seats.
Carson finished with 83 yards on 17 carries. Rookie Rashaad Penny became the No.-2 back and gained 46 yards on eight, often exciting carries. Then Davis, the former number two, closed out the game with four rushes and 26 yards, as the Seahawks, the NFL’s top-ranked rushing offense, ran first to set up the pass yet again.
The Seahawks answered the Packers’ quick early touchdown with a field goal that should have been a touchdown. Wilson missed a wide-open Baldwin in the end zone, his throw 3 yards over Baldwin’s head over the back line. It was one of four missed throws by the usually more-precise Wilson in his skittish first half.
Down 14-3 early in the second quarter, the Seahawks went on a 14-play drive that revived their night. Lockett made a strong catch while getting hit by Packers rookie cornerback Jahir Alexander for a 13-yard gain to get Seattle to the Packers 33. It took eight plays and the Seahawks’ fourth false-start penalty of the first 1 1/2 quarters from there before Wilson’s smoothest pass of the first half. It found Baldwin in stride in the back left of the end zone past a defender for the Pro Bowl wide receiver’s first touchdown this season of his pained knees.
The wide receivers’ TD celebration this time: surfing. And the Seahawks were riding a comeback wave down 14-10.
They came all the way back to take the lead on the next drive, again the run setting up the pass. Wilson got bailed out on a deep pass to Lockett he underthrew to the speedy receiver by three steps. Packers rookie safety Raven Greene kept running through Lockett without turning back to look for the short pass. That 48-yard penalty for pass interference gave the Seahawks the ball at the Green Bay 22.
Wilson to tight end Nick Vannett for a catch and run of 17 yards to the 1 set up Carson’s touchdown run from there, and the Seahawks suddenly led 17-14 with two touchdowns in 3 minutes.
But Rodgers, as he has for 14 NFL seasons, responded brilliantly. With precise throws and plenty of time to throw, he shredded Seattle’s zone coverages most of the night. He got the Packers back ahead 21-17 with a 24-yard touchdown pass to running back Jones. Rodgers plopped that over the head of backup middle linebacker Calitro, whom the Seahawks used a injured Pro Bowl veteran K.J. Wright replacement at weakside linebacker and as the second linebacker instead of Barkevious Mingo in nickel, five defensive-back sets.
Rodgers threw for 214 yards on 12 completions, in 16 throws, with two touchdowns and 156.2 passer rating in the half.
