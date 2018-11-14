Wide receiver Tyler Lockett, tackled by Chargers cornerback Michael Davis in Seattle’s last home game Nov. 4, is the Seahawks’ 2018 nominee for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Wide receiver Tyler Lockett, tackled by Chargers cornerback Michael Davis in Seattle’s last home game Nov. 4, is the Seahawks’ 2018 nominee for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Wide receiver Tyler Lockett, tackled by Chargers cornerback Michael Davis in Seattle’s last home game Nov. 4, is the Seahawks’ 2018 nominee for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Seattle Seahawks

More than a TD man: Tyler Lockett Seahawks’ nominee for NFL Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

November 14, 2018 01:17 PM

RENTON

Tyler Lockett is doing more than just catching touchdown passes at the best rate of his career.

The Seahawks’ wide receiver is gaining a reputation as one of the league most gentlemanly competitors.

The thoughtful Lockett is the team’s nominee for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the league announced Wednesday. The honor goes to the player who “best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”

The Seahawks rewarded Lockett with a $31.8-million, three-year contract extension in August in his comeback from a broken leg in December 2016. That move is already paying off. Lockett has seven touchdown catches in the first nine games of this season. That’s already his new high for an entire season.

Each team nominates one player for the annual Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The league will announce the winner for the 2018 season at its annual awards presentations on Feb. 2, the night before Super Bowl 53.

The NFL created the award in 2014 in the name of the Pro Football Hall of Famer and late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A panel of former players from the NFL legends community narrows the 32 team nominees to eight finalists for the award, four from the NFC and four from the AFC.

Current league players determine the league winner. The eight finalists will be on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Friday, December 14. A team cannot vote for a player from its own squad.

Past winners of the award are Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly last year, Colts running back Frank Gore in 2016, Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson in 2015 and Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald in 2014.

The full list of 2018 nominees:

Arizona Cardinals DT Corey Peters

Atlanta Falcons C Alex Mack

Baltimore Ravens S Eric Weddle

Buffalo Bills DT Kyle Williams

Carolina Panthers DE Julius Peppers

Chicago Bears C Cody Whitehair

Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green

Cleveland Browns OL Joel Bitonio

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Denver Broncos DT Domata Peko

Detroit Lions LS Don Muhlbach

Green Bay Packers CB Tramon Williams

Houston Texans CB Johnathan Joseph

Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck

Jacksonville Jaguars DE Calais Campbell

Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins

Los Angeles Chargers TE Antonio Gates

Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley

Miami Dolphins RB Frank Gore

Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter

New England Patriots WR Matthew Slater

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees

New York Giants TE Rhett Ellison

New York Jets DL Steve McLendon

Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr

Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Pittsburgh Steelers G David DeCastro

San Francisco 49ers T Joe Staley

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David

Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota

Washington Redskins TE Vernon Davis

  Comments  