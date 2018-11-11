Seahawks game day in L.A.: Chance for upset at Rams could be decided in pregame warmups

Good morning from hazy, smoky Los Angeles. The nearby wildfires west of the city that forced the Rams to cancel practice and threatened the homes of 20 coaches and players will be on the minds of most inside the Coliseum this afternoon.
For one of the only times in my career, what happens for the Seahawks during pregame wamups hours before kickoff could prove to be more important than what happens during the game itself Sunday.
SEAHAWKS GAMEDAY
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (4-4) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (8-1)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m., Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Line: Rams by 10.
TV: CBS/Ch. 7 Radio: 710-AM, 97.3-FM
The series: The Seahawks lead the all-time series in the regular season 23-17, but the Rams have won five of the last seven meetings. Behind Todd Gurley’s running and touchdowns, Los Angeles has scored 42 and 33 points in the last two wins over Seattle. The last one was a two-point win at CenturyLink Field on Oct. 7. The Seahawks won the last time they played the Rams in the Coliseum, 16-10 on Oct. 8, 2017. Earl Thomas forced two of five turnovers created by Seattle’s defense. Then Cooper Kupp had a potentially winning pass from Jared Goff in the final seconds go off his hands in the end zone for the Rams. Five of the 11 starters on defense for the Seahawks that day 13 months ago are no longer with the team.
SEATTLE’S KEYS TO VICTORY
Early pregame warm-ups: This game could essentially be decided hours before the national anthem. Rarely have drills and tests hours before kickoff meant so much to the Seahawks’ chances of winning. But late Sunday morning on the field, before anyone files into the Coliseum’s ancient rows of seats, running back Chris Carson, right guard D.J. Fluker, strong safety Bradley McDougald, outside linebacker K.J. Wright and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen are going to test injuries. All are listed as questionable to play. If Carson (hip) and Fluker (calf) in particular can play, the Seahawks have a strong chance to duplicate the 190 yard rushing and thus effective play-action passing by Russell Wilson that they had in the first Rams game this season. If Carson and Fluker can’t play, look out. Wilson could get swallowed by L.A.’s pass rush that may not need to heed Seattle’s run game.
Have the Wright plan for Gurley: Every Rams opponent tries to stop running back Todd Gurley first. Few do. He is the NFL’s leading rusher, and the Rams have the league’s top-ranked offense. In the first meeting last month Gurley had 77 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He has eight scores in seven career games against Seattle. Wright, the Pro Bowl outside linebacker, missed the first game recovering from knee surgery. He appears on the playing side of questionable to start his third consecutive game, after resting from practice on Thursday. Wright and All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner are uniquely skilled to limit Gurley’s outside-zone runs and L.A.’s horizontal passing game of underneath route then runs after catches. McDougald playing in the middle with Wagner and Wright sure would help, too.
Don’t fall behind early: This is almost always key, especially on the road. But particularly in this one even if Carson and Fluker play and anchor what’s been a crucial running game this season, the Rams are likely to come out flying after their first loss of the season last week in New Orleans. Falling behind by two scores may take play caller Brian Schottenheimer out of his Seahawks game plan and lead to predictable throwing. And predictable, too-much throwing against Aaron Donald, Michael Brockers, Ndamukong Suh and Dante Fowler along the Rams’ defensive front could mean the weakest part of Seattle’s offense, pass protection gets exposed. This is not the game for Russell Wilson to win all by himself.
The pick: Seahawks, 34-32—if Carson and Fluker play to keep Seattle running. If Carson and Fluker are out, Rams 35-17. That’s how important Carson and Fluker leading the running game as Seattle’s foundation is to the Seahawks’ chances to pull this upset.
PRIME NUMBERS
SEATTLE
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year
78 D.J. Fluker RG 6-5 342 sixth
Rarely is the playing status of a right guard so key to a team’s chances of winning. But how many guys are as big as he is, or rally his locker room and offense like this?
50 K.J. Wright WLB 6-4 246 eighth
Didn’t play in first meeting. Savvy and fast enough to recognize Gurley’s outside-zone runs, Rams crossing routes. Sure tackler to prevent Rams’ long runs after underneath catches
27 Mike Davis RB 5-9 217 fourth
Even Carson doesn’t play, must have the game of his career filling in to keep the Rams’ fearsome pass rushers off Wilson.
LOS ANGLES
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year
30 Todd Gurley RB 6-1 224 fourth
NFL’s leading rusher (868 yards in nine games). 3 TDs in Seattle last month. Rams’ flying offense starts with him
77 Andrew Whitworth LT 6-7 330 13th
Seahawks’ DE Frank Clark has had his way with the All-Pro tackle for much of their last three meetings. Whitworth no doubt remembers that.
56 Dante Fowler DE 6-3 255 fourth
Rams traded a 3rd- and 5th-round pick to JAX to get more pressure off the edge. He gives Seattle’s O-line more to deal with than already dangerous Donald, Suh and Brockers inside.
