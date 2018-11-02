Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes for a touchdown over Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs (28) during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Three key starters are questionable for Seahawks’ game against Chargers

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

November 02, 2018 01:24 PM

The Seahawks had three key starters listed as questionable on their Friday injury report for Sunday’s pivotal matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers:

Linebacker K.J. Wright (knee)

Safety Bradley McDougald (knee)

Running back Chris Carson (hip)

They also have guard Jordan Simmons and cornerback Neiko Thorpe as doubtful.

Carson ran for at least 100 yards in three of his past four starts but was limited in Thursday’s practice before Friday’s report. He was also listed with a hip injury when he missed the Seahawks’ win over the Cardinals on Sept. 30.

Wright missed each of the previous two practices after coach Pete Carroll said earlier in the week that Wright came out of Seattle’s game in Detroit against the Lions well. Sunday was his first game after missing the first seven weeks recovering from preseason arthroscopic knee surgery.

McDougald missed Wednesday’s practice and was limited on Thursday.

This story will update after Carroll’s Friday afternoon press conference.

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8676

