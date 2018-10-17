NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had long pregame chat with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that ended with a hug. Photo taken in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Seahawks’ future after Paul Allen discussed at NFL owners’ meetings. Here’s what was said

By Andrew Hammond

ahammond@thenewstribune.com

October 17, 2018 10:34 AM

At the NFL fall owners meetings on Wednesday, the passing of Paul Allen and the future of the Seahawks was discussed among two of the more prominent owners in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t know about any future ownership news on the Seahawks but can’t imagine that current or new ownership would move the team out of Seattle.

Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, echoed those thoughts and feels confident that the Seahawks will stay put, no matter who owns the team.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer is reporting that the Seahawks future, ownership-wise, was not discussed at the meetings either.

