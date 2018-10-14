Nick Vannett inactive for Seahawks in London, makeshift group at tight end vs Oakland

Nick Vannett could not play, after all. That left the Seahawks just trying to get through a game at tight end.
Vannett, the starter with Ed Dickson on an injured list, did not dress for Sunday’s game against Oakland at Wembley Stadium. This past week he had a return of back pain he had this offseason.
Coach Pete Carroll had said Friday here in England that Vannett was taking the day off from practice to rest but that he would be ready to play against the Raiders.
Vannett had been using extensive physical therapy plus Pilates at a studio in Bellevue to fix a lower-back and disk issue that had bothered him this offseason.
Dickson is not eligible to come off the non-football-injury list for leg injuries until after Seattle’s bye, for the game Oct. 28 at Detroit. Impressive rookie tight end Will Dissly from the University of Washington is on injured reserve following season-ending knee surgery.
Sunday, that left recently re-signed Darrell Daniels, a former UW wide receiver, and Tyrone Swoopes as the tight ends on the roster. Swoopes was a quarterback at the University of Texas. The Seahawks signed him from the practice squad on Saturday when it became apparent Vannett would not play. Swoopes was active for one game last season as an undrafted rookie free agent.
George Fant was also ready to play as an extra tight end again Sunday. The reserve tackle played 12 snaps as a second tight end for run blocking the previous week against the Los Angeles Rams, his first 12 snaps of his three-year NFL career at the position.
Running back C.J. Prosise was a healthy inactive for the second consecutive week and third time in four games. Seattle’s third-round draft choice in 2016 continued his fall out of Seahawks’ favor.
Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright missed his sixth consecutive game following arthroscopic knee surgery in August. The team hopes to have him back to make his season debut against the Lions in two weeks.
The rest of the team’s inactive players on Sunday: safety T.J. Green, injured rookie defensive end Rasheem Green (ankle), defensive end Dion Jordan (core muscle), reserve guard Jordan Simmons.
