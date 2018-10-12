News Tribune’s Gregg Bell from London on Seahawks, Nick Vannett, the run game for Sunday vs Oakland

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell from Seahawks practice in England’s countryside, on Nick Vannett’s status and the running game for Sunday’s game against Oakland.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service